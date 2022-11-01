Heading 3
Tara Sutaria
is a water baby
Sneha Hiro
Nov 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Breakfast with a view
Tara was seen enjoying her breakfast with a scenic view while chilling in the pool.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Beach bum
This picture of Tara hitting the beach in a white swimsuit will compel you to jet off for a quick trip.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Sunny side up
The mesmerising beauty enjoyed a bright sunny day by the beach.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Unleash the animal
Tara flaunted her perfectly toned legs in an animal print monokini.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Living the moment
Tara was seen enjoying every bit of the Maldives in an orange bikini.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Natural beauty
Before diving into the pool, Tara, dressed in a white bikini top, chose to click a perfect selfie!
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Love in the air
Throwback to Tara's romantic getaway to the Maldives with her beau Aadar Jain.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Pose and repeat
The actress flaunted her body in a stylish monokini paired with a mesh shrug.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Sunkissed
Tara looked flawlessly beautiful in this sunkissed selfie.
Click Here
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Beautiful in black
Tara wore a black bralette top and nailed the no-makeup look in this one.