Heading 3

Tara Sutaria
is a water baby

Sneha Hiro

Nov 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Breakfast with a view

Tara was seen enjoying her breakfast with a scenic view while chilling in the pool.

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Beach bum

This picture of Tara hitting the beach in a white swimsuit will compel you to jet off for a quick trip.

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Sunny side up

The mesmerising beauty enjoyed a bright sunny day by the beach.

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Unleash the animal

Tara flaunted her perfectly toned legs in an animal print monokini. 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Living the moment

Tara was seen enjoying every bit of the Maldives in an orange bikini. 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Natural beauty

Before diving into the pool, Tara, dressed in a white bikini top, chose to click a perfect selfie!

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Love in the air

Throwback to Tara's romantic getaway to the Maldives with her beau Aadar Jain. 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Pose and repeat

The actress flaunted her body in a stylish monokini paired with a mesh shrug.

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Sunkissed

Tara looked flawlessly beautiful in this sunkissed selfie.

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Beautiful in black

Tara wore a black bralette top and nailed the no-makeup look in this one. 

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here