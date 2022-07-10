Heading 3
Tara Sutaria’s love for black
Ranpreet Kaur
JULY 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara had paired her black coloured crop top with white shorts and black sneakers
Comfy top
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara made a statement in a black spaghetti crop top paired with ripped jeans
Spaghetti top
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress looked stunning in a shoulderless black outfit as she appeared on the red carpet of an event. Tara completed the look with a necklace and black heels
Glammed up
Image: Pinkvilla
She was clicked in an off-shoulder layered top which she wore with denims
Off shoulder top
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara looked stunning in her black athleisure which she wore with a camouflage jacket
Athleisure look
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara had her style game on point as she wore a black outfit with golden work in the front
Style game on point
Image: Pinkvilla
The Tadap actress was seen wearing a stylish black crop top with denims as she was clicked at the airport. Tara was seen wearing a mask in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic
Airport look
Tara was a sight to behold in her black co-ordinated sequinned outfit
Posing in co-ordinated set
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress was slaying in her thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline. She completed the looked with a back bun and choker necklace
Making heads turn
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore a black floral printed long kurta style jacket with a deep neckline and a long front slit. It was paired with denim shorts
Chic look
