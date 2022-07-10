Heading 3

Tara Sutaria’s love for black

Ranpreet Kaur

JULY 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara had paired her black coloured crop top with white shorts and black sneakers

Comfy top

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara made a statement in a black spaghetti crop top paired with ripped jeans

Spaghetti top

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress looked stunning in a shoulderless black outfit as she appeared on the red carpet of an event. Tara completed the look with a necklace and black heels

Glammed up

Image: Pinkvilla

She was clicked in an off-shoulder layered top which she wore with denims

Off shoulder top

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara looked stunning in her black athleisure which she wore with a camouflage jacket

Athleisure look

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara had her style game on point as she wore a black outfit with golden work in the front

Style game on point

Image: Pinkvilla

The Tadap actress was seen wearing a stylish black crop top with denims as she was clicked at the airport. Tara was seen wearing a mask in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Airport look

Tara was a sight to behold in her black co-ordinated sequinned outfit

Posing in co-ordinated set

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The actress was slaying in her thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline. She completed the looked with a back bun and choker necklace

Making heads turn

Image: Pinkvilla

She wore a black floral printed long kurta style jacket with a deep neckline and a long front slit. It was paired with denim shorts

Chic look

