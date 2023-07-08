Heading 3
Hemelin Darlong
entertainment
JULY 08, 2023
Tara Sutaria’s Gorgeous Lookbook
Tara definitely aced this pose and look with her awe-inspiring slit dress and hair
Slit floral dress look
Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Green co-ords can definitely make anyone’s day if styled perfectly, just like she did
The green look
Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
She definitely gives off the ‘Mean Girls’ vibe on this look
The New Baddie in Town
Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Nothing looks more beautiful than Tara Sutaria flaunting her flawless skin
Her Flawless skin
Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Let's not forget how royal and powerful Tara looks in this black slit dress
The Bold black dress
Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Tara has definitely won millions of fans with her amazing talent and the cutest desi features
That desi girl
Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
This look here is pretty wholesome as you can see the most beautiful mermaid to ever exist
One perfect mermaid
Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Tara and her unconditional love for dogs is beyond words, the diva has also been seen helping stray dogs several times
Canophilist
Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
This hot and stunning bikini look of hers is definitely giving ‘Hot Girl Summer
Hot girl summer look
Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Tara here is a shapeshifter, she always manages to steal hearts with all of her looks, be it the bold baddie or the soft girly girl
Soft girl glam
Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.