Heading 3

 Hemelin Darlong

entertainment

JULY 08, 2023

Tara Sutaria’s Gorgeous Lookbook 

Tara definitely aced this pose and look with her awe-inspiring slit dress and hair

Slit floral dress look

Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Green co-ords can definitely make anyone’s day if styled perfectly, just like she did

The green look

Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She definitely gives off the ‘Mean Girls’ vibe on this look 

The New Baddie in Town

Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Nothing looks more beautiful than Tara Sutaria flaunting her flawless skin

Her Flawless skin

Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Let's not forget how royal and powerful Tara looks in this black slit dress

The Bold black dress 

Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Tara has definitely won millions of fans with her amazing talent and the cutest desi features 

That desi girl

Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

This look here is pretty wholesome as you can see the most beautiful mermaid to ever exist

One perfect mermaid

Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Tara and her unconditional love for dogs is beyond words, the diva has also been seen helping stray dogs several times

Canophilist

Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

This hot and stunning bikini look of hers is definitely giving ‘Hot Girl Summer

Hot girl summer look

Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Tara here is a shapeshifter, she always manages to steal hearts with all of her looks, be it the bold baddie or the soft girly girl

Soft girl glam

Images: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here