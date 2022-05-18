Entertainment

Sampriti Dutta

MAY 18, 2022

Tara Sutaria's killer back pose

White dove

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

In this picture, Tara looks like an elegant dove and of course her gorgeous pose just makes the picture exotic

Traditional beauty

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looks stunning in western but in ethnic, well she looks beyond beautiful! In this picture, she looks like a princess

Another picture of Tara rocking her whites. She looks absolutely gorgeous and the high pony really suits her

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Wondrous white

Royalty takes human form in this picture of Tara. The hair flip, the expression and the glamorous outfit- everything is perfect!

Ethereal extravagance

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Bewitching in black

A black cocktail dress and gorgeous jewellery and Tara rocks it all- isn’t it just a beautiful dream?

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria breaks millions of hearts daily with her extraordinary beauty. People can’t help but be mesmerised by her

Heartbreak alert

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

In this picture, Tara looks like the human form of the ‘dancing lady in red’ emoji. Tara has always been glamorous and this throwback picture proves it

Blast from the past

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

SOTY 2 shenanigans

Tara charmed us with her very first stint in Student of the Year 2. Well, it seems she loves this pose as it comes naturally to her

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

When it comes to walking the ramp, no one does it better than the gorgeous Tara. She is confident and effortless

Runway model

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara knows how to put her best fashion foot forward! We are going to take the liberty and label it as the Tara Sutaria pose!

Hottie alert

