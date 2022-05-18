Entertainment
Sampriti Dutta
MAY 18, 2022
Tara Sutaria's killer back pose
White dove
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
In this picture, Tara looks like an elegant dove and of course her gorgeous pose just makes the picture exotic
Traditional beauty
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looks stunning in western but in ethnic, well she looks beyond beautiful! In this picture, she looks like a princess
Another picture of Tara rocking her whites. She looks absolutely gorgeous and the high pony really suits her
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Wondrous white
Royalty takes human form in this picture of Tara. The hair flip, the expression and the glamorous outfit- everything is perfect!
Ethereal extravagance
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Bewitching in black
A black cocktail dress and gorgeous jewellery and Tara rocks it all- isn’t it just a beautiful dream?
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria breaks millions of hearts daily with her extraordinary beauty. People can’t help but be mesmerised by her
Heartbreak alert
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
In this picture, Tara looks like the human form of the ‘dancing lady in red’ emoji. Tara has always been glamorous and this throwback picture proves it
Blast from the past
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
SOTY 2 shenanigans
Tara charmed us with her very first stint in Student of the Year 2. Well, it seems she loves this pose as it comes naturally to her
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
When it comes to walking the ramp, no one does it better than the gorgeous Tara. She is confident and effortless
Runway model
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara knows how to put her best fashion foot forward! We are going to take the liberty and label it as the Tara Sutaria pose!
Hottie alert
