Tara Sutaria's love for red

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The star looked ravishing in a red bralette with a matching blazer and pants

Boss Lady

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She slayed in this hot red co-ord set. She completed her look with white strappy heels

Hello Hottie

Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looks fire in both traditional and western attire. She exuded charm in red ethnic attire with earrings

On Fire

Image:Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Tadap actress looked happy in this traditional ensemble and we love her sleek bun

What a smile

Image :Tara Sutaria Instagram

She donned a pretty red dress and her hair and makeup were also on point

Hotness alert

Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram

This red look by Tara is definitely worth opting for a date night!

Chic & Stylish

Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram

Looking glam in vintage look, Tara rocked a checkered print dress like a diva

Chic in Checkered print

The Heropanti 2 actress wore a red sleeveless gown for one of the events and we are swooning over it

Elegance Redefined

Image :Tara Sutaria Instagram

Image :Tara Sutaria Instagram

This throwback picture shows of her carefree time with a blend of style

Dance Pe Chance

Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram

This bodycon one-shoulder dress is approved by Tara and we are taking notes

Say Yes To Dress

