Heading 3
Tara Sutaria's love for red
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The star looked ravishing in a red bralette with a matching blazer and pants
Boss Lady
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She slayed in this hot red co-ord set. She completed her look with white strappy heels
Hello Hottie
Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looks fire in both traditional and western attire. She exuded charm in red ethnic attire with earrings
On Fire
Image:Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Tadap actress looked happy in this traditional ensemble and we love her sleek bun
What a smile
Image :Tara Sutaria Instagram
She donned a pretty red dress and her hair and makeup were also on point
Hotness alert
Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram
This red look by Tara is definitely worth opting for a date night!
Chic & Stylish
Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram
Looking glam in vintage look, Tara rocked a checkered print dress like a diva
Chic in Checkered print
The Heropanti 2 actress wore a red sleeveless gown for one of the events and we are swooning over it
Elegance Redefined
Image :Tara Sutaria Instagram
Image :Tara Sutaria Instagram
This throwback picture shows of her carefree time with a blend of style
Dance Pe Chance
Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram
This bodycon one-shoulder dress is approved by Tara and we are taking notes
Say Yes To Dress
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranbir Kapoor’s ethnic style