Tara Sutaria's

off-duty wardrobe

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

Uber chic

Tara Sutaria wore a white full-sleeve body-hugging crop top and styled it with a pair of high-waist distressed denim shorts

Photo: Pinkvilla

Breezy outfit

The Student Of The Year 2 star showed us how to nail effortless dressing in a black and white dress. This attire is the perfect look for the monsoon

Photo: Pinkvilla

 Co-ords for the win

Tara Sutaria donned a chequered chic pantsuit for her outing at a restaurant. She sported a black cropped tee beneath the blazer

Photo: Pinkvilla

Simple yet classy

Tara wore a white crop top with flared distressed denim and an oversized white shrug. The actress looked absolutely chic, and we are taking notes

Photo: Pinkvilla

Glam kaftans

She gave a break to her usual glam look and donned a printed kaftan and solid hues palazzos

Photo: Pinkvilla

Fresh as a daisy

Tara Sutaria looked stunning as usual as she wore a printed tube dress along with a pair of matching flip-flops as she stepped out of her salon session

Photo: Pinkvilla

Easy-breezy

Tara Sutaria looked lovely in a pristine white kurta and matching palazzo pants

Photo: Pinkvilla

Tara Sutaria sported a black sports top with a pair of black leggings and added a camouflage jacket to complete her outfit

Summer style

Photo: Pinkvilla

Doing denim right

Keeping it classic yet stylish, the actress stepped out in a basic white top. She paired this with a pair of oversized loose baggy jeans

Photo: Pinkvilla

Vintage fashion

Tara Sutaria looked like a vision in white as she slipped into a sleek white satin dress

THANKS FOR READING
