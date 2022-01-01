Tara Sutaria's
off-duty wardrobe
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Pinkvilla
Uber chic
Tara Sutaria wore a white full-sleeve body-hugging crop top and styled it with a pair of high-waist distressed denim shorts
Photo: Pinkvilla
Breezy outfit
The Student Of The Year 2 star showed us how to nail effortless dressing in a black and white dress. This attire is the perfect look for the monsoon
Photo: Pinkvilla
Co-ords for the win
Tara Sutaria donned a chequered chic pantsuit for her outing at a restaurant. She sported a black cropped tee beneath the blazer
Photo: Pinkvilla
Simple yet classy
Tara wore a white crop top with flared distressed denim and an oversized white shrug. The actress looked absolutely chic, and we are taking notes
Photo: Pinkvilla
Glam kaftans
She gave a break to her usual glam look and donned a printed kaftan and solid hues palazzos
Photo: Pinkvilla
Fresh as a daisy
Tara Sutaria looked stunning as usual as she wore a printed tube dress along with a pair of matching flip-flops as she stepped out of her salon session
Photo: Pinkvilla
Easy-breezy
Tara Sutaria looked lovely in a pristine white kurta and matching palazzo pants
Photo: Pinkvilla
Tara Sutaria sported a black sports top with a pair of black leggings and added a camouflage jacket to complete her outfit
Summer style
Photo: Pinkvilla
Doing denim right
Keeping it classic yet stylish, the actress stepped out in a basic white top. She paired this with a pair of oversized loose baggy jeans
Photo: Pinkvilla
Vintage fashion
Tara Sutaria looked like a vision in white as she slipped into a sleek white satin dress
