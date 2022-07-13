Heading 3
Tara Sutaria's pristine white outfits
Anjali
JULY 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She donned a white co-ord set during her Maldives vacation and looked beautiful
Hello gorgeous
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She exuded charm in a white satin dress. She completed her look with a bun and minimal jewellery
Vision in white
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
With amazing makeup and hairdo, the actress looked a vision to behold in this ensemble
Dreamy
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara pulled off a bodycon white gown with grace and ease
Full of heart
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Tadap star opted for a perfect semi-formal event which is ideal for parties and meetings
Classy babe
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara blew us away in a silky dress as she posed for a photo. Don’t miss her natural makeup to round off her look!
Pristine in silky dress
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress picked an embellished lehenga and we love her gajra and jewellery
Elegant in ethnic
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looked dreamy in a white crop top and matching trousers, which she wore during Heropanti 2 promotions
Beauty all the way
Tara donned this look during an event and we are a fan of this trendy lehenga
Stunning
Video: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara grabbed attention in this ensemble and we love each detailing of this look
Serene in white
