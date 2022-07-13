Heading 3

Tara Sutaria's pristine white outfits

JULY 14, 2022

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She donned a white co-ord set during her Maldives vacation and looked beautiful

Hello gorgeous

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She exuded charm in a white satin dress. She completed her look with a bun and minimal jewellery

Vision in white

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

With amazing makeup and hairdo, the actress looked a vision to behold in this ensemble

Dreamy

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara pulled off a bodycon white gown with grace and ease

Full of heart

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Tadap star opted for a perfect semi-formal event which is ideal for parties and meetings

Classy babe

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara blew us away in a silky dress as she posed for a photo. Don’t miss her natural makeup to round off her look!

Pristine in silky dress

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The actress picked an embellished lehenga and we love her gajra and jewellery

Elegant in ethnic

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She looked dreamy in a white crop top and matching trousers, which she wore during Heropanti 2 promotions

Beauty all the way

Tara donned this look during an event and we are a fan of this trendy lehenga

Stunning

Video: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara grabbed attention in this ensemble and we love each detailing of this look

Serene in white

