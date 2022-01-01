Heading 3

Tara Sutaria's

trendy co-ord sets

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Boho babe

Tara looks stunning and exudes boho vibes as she aces a printed co-ord set

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Gorgeous in green

She amped up her fashion game in a neon green co-ord set with white framed sunglasses and a tiny matching handbag

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Ravishing in red

The actress looked a total diva in this stunning red co-ord set

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The 80s feel

Tara effortlessly carried off this animal print top with a matching skirt which she paired up with black boots

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Boss babe

She aces the boss babe look in a black formal co-ord set

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Vision in white

We are in love with this gorgeous white ensemble

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Bold & Beautiful

The Heropanti 2 actress looks bold and beautiful in this co-ord set that she wore for her one of the beach vacations

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She’s a diva

Tara donned a chocolate brown leather co-ord set and looked elegant

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looks ultra glamorous in this shiny, sequinned black co-ord set

Shining all the way

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Pristine in white

She opted for a white co-ord set for Tadap’s promotion and we are taking notes!

