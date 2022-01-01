Tara Sutaria's
trendy co-ord sets
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Boho babe
Tara looks stunning and exudes boho vibes as she aces a printed co-ord set
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Gorgeous in green
She amped up her fashion game in a neon green co-ord set with white framed sunglasses and a tiny matching handbag
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Ravishing in red
The actress looked a total diva in this stunning red co-ord set
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The 80s feel
Tara effortlessly carried off this animal print top with a matching skirt which she paired up with black boots
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Boss babe
She aces the boss babe look in a black formal co-ord set
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Vision in white
We are in love with this gorgeous white ensemble
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Bold & Beautiful
The Heropanti 2 actress looks bold and beautiful in this co-ord set that she wore for her one of the beach vacations
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She’s a diva
Tara donned a chocolate brown leather co-ord set and looked elegant
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looks ultra glamorous in this shiny, sequinned black co-ord set
Shining all the way
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Pristine in white
She opted for a white co-ord set for Tadap’s promotion and we are taking notes!
