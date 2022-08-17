Heading 3

Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk: All we know

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Marvel

She-Hulk follows the story of Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters as she navigates life being a 30-something attorney who is also a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk

Plot 

Image: Getty Images

The cast of She-Hulk includes Maslany in the lead alongside Mark Ruffalo as her cousin Bruce Banner, Jameela Jamil, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga and more

Cast

Image: Marvel

Like all other previous Marvel shows, She-Hulk will also have its episodes released weekly. The show will premiere on August 17

Release Date

Image: Marvel

Tatiana Maslany spoke about coming on board for She-Hulk and said, "Celebration of female friendship" is what drew her to it

Female Friendship

Image: Getty Images

Jameela Jamil plays Titania, the lead antagonist on the show and in a Twitter interaction the actress revealed Thor as the MCU superhero her character would like to punch

Titania

Image: Getty Images

It was previously revealed in the MCU show's trailer itself that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be appearing in it

Daredevil

Image: Getty Images 

Mark Ruffalo said he's game to star in a solo Hulk movie and fans have speculated that World War Hulk storyline could be taken forward by MCU after She-Hulk

World War Hulk

Image: Marvel

Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters will be seen breaking the fourth wall in the upcoming Marvel show after Deadpool did it on the big screen

Breaking Fourth Wall

Image: Getty Images

Tim Roth who played Abomination in The Incredible Hulk starring Edward Norton returns as one of the MCU's earliest villains

Tim Roth's Return

Image: Getty Images

Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme aka Wong from Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness will be reprising his role in the new MCU show

Sorcerer Supreme

