Taylor Swift-Blake Lively's friendship

Always a Swiftie
Blakey Lively admitted on social media that she's a Swiftie and wrote, "Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva."
Image: Blake Lively Instagram
Australia Diaries
Early on in their friendship, Taylor and Blake got together in Australia during Swift's 1989 tour and spent time at Warner Bros. Movie World theme park in Queensland.
Image: Getty Images
Birthday Message
Blake wrote the sweetest birthday message for Taylor on Instagram and said, "People Who I Not Only Really Love, But Also Really LIKE, That Were Born Yesterday."
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter James famously featured on Swift's 2017 track Gorgeous. Taylor confirmed that the voice featured in her song was the couple's daughter.
Gorgeous
Image: Getty Images
In 2019, Taylor hosted fun New Year's Eve party which was also attended by her BFF Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds.
New Year's Eve
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
30th Birthday
Taylor Swift's 30th birthday celebration was attended by Blake and Ryan who were spotted kissing in the background in one of the singer's photos from the bash.
Image: Getty Images
Folklore Album
Taylor famously namedropped Blake and Ryan's daughters, James, Inez, and Betty in the song Betty of her Folklore album.
Image: Getty Images
Halloween Celebration
In October 2021, Taylor joined her bestie Blake and her husband Ryan for trick or treating on Halloween and was reportedly dressed as a squirrel.
Image: Getty Images
Director
Blake Lively turned into a director for Taylor Swift's song I Bet You Think About Me on the singer's Red (Taylor's Version) album.
Image: Blake Lively Instagram
Baby Bump
Blake Lively dropped a series of throwback snaps from her pregnancy days and one of them also featured her along with Taylor.
