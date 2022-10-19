Heading 3

Taylor Swift-Blake Lively's friendship

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Always a Swiftie

Blakey Lively admitted on social media that she's a Swiftie and wrote, "Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva."

Image: Blake Lively Instagram

Australia Diaries

Early on in their friendship, Taylor and Blake got together in Australia during Swift's 1989 tour and spent time at Warner Bros. Movie World theme park in Queensland.

Image: Getty Images

Birthday Message

Blake wrote the sweetest birthday message for Taylor on Instagram and said, "People Who I Not Only Really Love, But Also Really LIKE, That Were Born Yesterday."

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter James famously featured on Swift's 2017 track Gorgeous. Taylor confirmed that the voice featured in her song was the couple's daughter.

Gorgeous 

Image: Getty Images

In 2019, Taylor hosted fun New Year's Eve party which was also attended by her BFF Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

New Year's Eve

Image: Taylor Swift Instagram

30th Birthday

Taylor Swift's 30th birthday celebration was attended by Blake and Ryan who were spotted kissing in the background in one of the singer's photos from the bash.

Image: Getty Images

Folklore Album

Taylor famously namedropped Blake and Ryan's daughters, James, Inez, and Betty in the song Betty of her Folklore album.

Image: Getty Images

Halloween Celebration

In October 2021, Taylor joined her bestie Blake and her husband Ryan for trick or treating on Halloween and was reportedly dressed as a squirrel.

Image: Getty Images

Director

Blake Lively turned into a director for Taylor Swift's song I Bet You Think About Me on the singer's Red (Taylor's Version) album.

Image: Blake Lively Instagram

Baby Bump

Blake Lively dropped a series of throwback snaps from her pregnancy days and one of them also featured her along with Taylor.

