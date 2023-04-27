Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava 

Entertainment 

APRIL 27, 2023

Taylor Swift Lyrics For B-Town Girls

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

"Cause darling I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream" – "Blank Space" from "1989"

Disha Patani 

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

"Forgetting him was like trying to know, somebody you never met, but loving him was red" – "Red" from "Red: Taylor's Version" 

Kriti Sanon 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram 

"Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me"– "Karma" from “Midnights” 

Kiara Advani

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

"I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me" – "New Romantics" from "1989"

Alia Bhatt 

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

"I’m begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that's my man" – "Willow" from "Evermore" 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

"When you are young, they assume you know nothing" – "Cardigan" from "Folklore" 

Anushka Sharma 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

"I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say." – "Lavender Haze" from "Midnights" 

Sara Ali Khan 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

“Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man.” – "Vigilante Shit" from "Midnight" 

Katrina Kaif 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

"He was sunshine, I was midnight rain." – "Midnight Rain" from "Midnight" 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

"I see right through me" – "The Archer" from "Lover" 

Tara Sutaria

