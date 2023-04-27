APRIL 27, 2023
Taylor Swift Lyrics For B-Town Girls
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
"Cause darling I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream" – "Blank Space" from "1989"
Disha Patani
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
"Forgetting him was like trying to know, somebody you never met, but loving him was red" – "Red" from "Red: Taylor's Version"
Kriti Sanon
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
"Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me"– "Karma" from “Midnights”
Kiara Advani
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
"I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me" – "New Romantics" from "1989"
Alia Bhatt
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
"I’m begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that's my man" – "Willow" from "Evermore"
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
"When you are young, they assume you know nothing" – "Cardigan" from "Folklore"
Anushka Sharma
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
"I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say." – "Lavender Haze" from "Midnights"
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
“Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man.” – "Vigilante Shit" from "Midnight"
Katrina Kaif
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
"He was sunshine, I was midnight rain." – "Midnight Rain" from "Midnight"
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
"I see right through me" – "The Archer" from "Lover"
Tara Sutaria
