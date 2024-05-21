Heading 3

Taylor Swift Lyrics To Use As Captions

"I once believed love would be burning red, but it's golden." From "Daylight," this lyric is perfect for posts reflecting on personal growth and changing perspectives on love and life

"We're happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time." Taken from "22," this line encapsulates the essence of friendship in your twenties

"I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me." From "New Romantics," this lyric is ideal for posts about overcoming obstacles and staying strong

"I'm shining like fireworks over your sad, empty town." This line from "Dear John" perfectly captures the feeling of moving on from heartbreak

"Long live all the magic we made." From the song "Long Live," these words are perfect for reminiscing about cherished memories

"I wanna be defined by the things that I love." From "Daylight," use this lyric to celebrate your passions and self-discovery

"I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22." The iconic line from "22" is perfect for birthday posts and celebrating milestones

"I had the time of my life-fighting dragons with you." From the song "Long Live," this lyrics beautifully expresses gratitude and appreciation for the special people in your life

"And isn't it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me?" From "Invisible String," these words reflect a sense of destiny and connection, ideal for posts about fateful encounters and meaningful relationships

"I've never been a natural, all I do is try, try, try." From the song "Mirrorball," these lyrics capture the essence of perseverance and the beauty of effort, perfect for posts about personal journeys and growth

