Taylor Swift's
best career moments

 Surabhi Redkar

OCT 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

First Record Deal

Taylor reportedly signed her first record deal when she was 14 and became the youngest person to be signed by the company

First Album

As a very young singer, Taylor released her first single, Tim McGraw and also a self-titled debut album thus beginning her career

Breakthrough Artist

In 2007, Taylor won one of her first major honours, as she bagged the Breakthrough Artist Award which was only the beginning for her career

Fearless Album

Taylor released her second album, Fearless, in 2008 and it became the longest Billboard chart-topper by a female country artist

In one of the most controversial awards show moments, Taylor after winning Best Female Video award was interrupted by Kanye West in her speech

VMAs Best Female Video Award

First Film

Taylor Swift also made her acting debut as she starred in Valentine's Day alongside then-boyfriend Taylor Lautner

Madame Tussauds

Taylor Swift got her own wax statue with a permanent fixture at the London Madame Tussauds in 2019

Documentary Release

Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary Miss Americana premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in 2020

Re-Recorded Albums

Taylor began re-recording her albums after talent manager Scooter Braun acquired the rights to her master recordings. Her first re-recorded album was Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Direction

Taylor also became a short film director as she helmed the music video of her 10-minute track All Too Well and even won accolades for it

