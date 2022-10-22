Taylor Swift's
best career moments
First Record Deal
Taylor reportedly signed her first record deal when she was 14 and became the youngest person to be signed by the company
First Album
As a very young singer, Taylor released her first single, Tim McGraw and also a self-titled debut album thus beginning her career
Breakthrough Artist
In 2007, Taylor won one of her first major honours, as she bagged the Breakthrough Artist Award which was only the beginning for her career
Fearless Album
Taylor released her second album, Fearless, in 2008 and it became the longest Billboard chart-topper by a female country artist
In one of the most controversial awards show moments, Taylor after winning Best Female Video award was interrupted by Kanye West in her speech
VMAs Best Female Video Award
First Film
Taylor Swift also made her acting debut as she starred in Valentine's Day alongside then-boyfriend Taylor Lautner
Madame Tussauds
Taylor Swift got her own wax statue with a permanent fixture at the London Madame Tussauds in 2019
Documentary Release
Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary Miss Americana premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in 2020
Re-Recorded Albums
Taylor began re-recording her albums after talent manager Scooter Braun acquired the rights to her master recordings. Her first re-recorded album was Fearless (Taylor's Version)
Direction
Taylor also became a short film director as she helmed the music video of her 10-minute track All Too Well and even won accolades for it
