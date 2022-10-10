Taylor Swift's
Midnights tracklist
OCT 10, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Midnights Announcement
Taylor Swift left her fans dancing with joy when she announced her upcoming album Midnights while accepting the award for Video of the Year at MTV’s VMAs
Image: Getty Images
The Album Inspiration
Taylor has revealed that her upcoming album is inspired by “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life.”
Image: Getty Images
13 Songs
The Midnights album will feature 13 songs and the track names for the same were released by Swift on October 7, 2022
Image: Getty Images
The first track on her album titled Lavender Haze is inspired by her romance with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and also the TV show Mad Men where she first heard the phrase
Lavender Haze
Image: Getty Images
Karma
The 11th track on her album is titled Karma and it is surrounded by many fan theories given that Swifties believe it is a diss track about Kanye that Taylor worked on with Drake
Image: Getty Images
Antihero
The third track on Midnights is called Antihero and Taylor described it as one of her favourite songs she has ever written
Image: Getty Images
Snow on the Beach
For the fourth track in the album, Taylor revealed a collaboration and the singer will be teaming up with Lana Del Ray for the same
Image: Getty Images
Other Song Titles
Other tracks revealed on the album include Maroon, You're On Your Own, Kid, Midnight Rain, Question... ?, Vigilante S**t, Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Sweet Nothing and Mastermind
Image: Getty Images
Taylor's Team
For her upcoming album, Taylor once again teams up with frequent collaborator, producer Jack Antonoff who also worked on Folklore
Image: Getty Images
Release Date
All the songs mentioned in the tracklist from Taylor Swift's sixth studio album Midnights will be releasing on October 21, 2022
