Taylor Swift's

Midnights tracklist

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Midnights Announcement

Taylor Swift left her fans dancing with joy when she announced her upcoming album Midnights while accepting the award for Video of the Year at MTV’s VMAs

Image: Getty Images

The Album Inspiration

Taylor has revealed that her upcoming album is inspired by “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life.”

Image: Getty Images

13 Songs

The Midnights album will feature 13 songs and the track names for the same were released by Swift on October 7, 2022

Image: Getty Images

The first track on her album titled Lavender Haze is inspired by her romance with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and also the TV show Mad Men where she first heard the phrase

Lavender Haze

Image: Getty Images

Karma

The 11th track on her album is titled Karma and it is surrounded by many fan theories given that Swifties believe it is a diss track about Kanye that Taylor worked on with Drake

Image: Getty Images

Antihero

The third track on Midnights is called Antihero and Taylor described it as one of her favourite songs she has ever written

Image: Getty Images

Snow on the Beach

For the fourth track in the album, Taylor revealed a collaboration and the singer will be teaming up with Lana Del Ray for the same

Image: Getty Images

Other Song Titles

Other tracks revealed on the album include Maroon, You're On Your Own, Kid, Midnight Rain, Question... ?, Vigilante S**t, Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Sweet Nothing and Mastermind

Image: Getty Images

Taylor's Team

For her upcoming album, Taylor once again teams up with frequent collaborator, producer Jack Antonoff who also worked on Folklore

Image: Getty Images

Release Date

All the songs mentioned in the tracklist from Taylor Swift's sixth studio album Midnights will be releasing on October 21, 2022

