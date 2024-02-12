Heading 3
TBMAUJ: First Weekend Box office report
The Hindi film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in cinemas last Friday. The movie is an unusual romantic comedy between a robot and a human
TBMAUJ
While Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are spearheading the cast, it has Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma in supporting roles
Star Cast
The Shahid-Kriti film had a decent start at the box office during its first weekend. Check out the report for more details
Box Office
The Family entertainer opened with Rs 6.50 Crore nett on its first day in India
Opening Day
The movie saw a jump on its second day and collected Rs 9.50 crore nett at the domestic Box office
Second Day
The third day of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stands at Rs 12.50 crore nett at the box office
Third Day
The total box office collection of its first weekend is Rs 26.50 crore nett
First Weekend
TBMAUJ doesn't face much competition in the upcoming weeks, which gives it a chance to have a successful run at the box office. However, its first-week trend will determine if it can sustain or not
Not Much Competition
Kriti Sanon's upcoming projects include Rajesh Krishnan's The Crew and her home production film, Do Patti
Kriti Sanon's Work Front
Shahid Kapoor's Work Front
Shahid is next doing a neo-noir action thriller titled Deva. He is also in talks for several big projects
