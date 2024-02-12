Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

TBMAUJ: First Weekend Box office report

The Hindi film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in cinemas last Friday. The movie is an unusual romantic comedy between a robot and a human 

TBMAUJ

Video: Maddock Films’ Instagram

While Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are spearheading the cast, it has Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma in supporting roles 

Image: Maddock Films’ Instagram

Star Cast

The Shahid-Kriti film had a decent start at the box office during its first weekend. Check out the report for more details

Video: Maddock Films’ Instagram

Box Office

The Family entertainer opened with Rs 6.50 Crore nett on its first day in India 

Opening Day

Video: Maddock Films’ Instagram

The movie saw a jump on its second day and collected Rs 9.50 crore nett at the domestic Box office

Second Day

Image: Maddock Films’ Instagram

The third day of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stands at Rs 12.50 crore nett at the box office 

Third Day

Image: Maddock Films’ Instagram

The total box office collection of its first weekend is Rs 26.50 crore nett 

First Weekend

Video: Maddock Films’ Instagram

TBMAUJ doesn't face much competition in the upcoming weeks, which gives it a chance to have a successful run at the box office. However, its first-week trend will determine if it can sustain or not

Not Much Competition

Video: Maddock Films’ Instagram

Kriti Sanon's upcoming projects include Rajesh Krishnan's The Crew and her home production film, Do Patti

Kriti Sanon's Work Front

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Shahid Kapoor's Work Front

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Shahid is next doing a neo-noir action thriller titled Deva. He is also in talks for several big projects 

