april 07, 2024

Entertainment

Tech-based K-dramas to watch

Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits- tvN

Signal

Two detectives from different eras use a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve crimes together, altering the course of history

While hunting down the mysterious creator of a groundbreaking augmented reality game, an investment firm executive crosses paths with a woman managing a hostel in Spain

Image Credits- tvN

Memories of the Alhambra

A young man with a severe allergy, restricting his social interactions, has his life transformed when he encounters an aspiring entrepreneur who pretends to be a  robot for her boyfriend

Image Credits- MBC

I'm Not a Robot

Young entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of turning their tech dreams into reality while juggling the balance of love and success in a cutthroat world

Image Credits- tvN

Start-Up

A lonely woman living with face blindness discovers her ideal companion in a humanlike hologram fashioned after its brilliant creator

Image Credits- Netflix

My Holo Love

A special effects make-up artist, scarred by past relationships, finds herself unexpectedly falling for a robot designed to be the perfect partner

Image Credits- SBS

My Absolute Boyfriend

Three driven women, each with their own competitive edge and life philosophies, harness their expertise to dominate the web portal industry

Search: WWW

Image Credits- tvN

After a brutal assault leaves a young heir in a coma, his determined mother refuses to let him lose his place in the family fortune. Hence, she creates a robot to stand in for him

Image credits- KBS

Are You Human?

A police detective uncovers the presence of time travelers during a murder investigation

Alice

Image Credits- SBS

In a world where an app notifies people of nearby admirers, Kim Jojo navigates the complexities of young love while dealing with personal challenges

Love Alarm

Image credits- Netflix

