Tech-based K-dramas to watch
Pratyusha Dash
Image Credits- tvN
Signal
Two detectives from different eras use a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve crimes together, altering the course of history
While hunting down the mysterious creator of a groundbreaking augmented reality game, an investment firm executive crosses paths with a woman managing a hostel in Spain
Image Credits- tvN
Memories of the Alhambra
A young man with a severe allergy, restricting his social interactions, has his life transformed when he encounters an aspiring entrepreneur who pretends to be a robot for her boyfriend
Image Credits- MBC
I'm Not a Robot
Young entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of turning their tech dreams into reality while juggling the balance of love and success in a cutthroat world
Image Credits- tvN
Start-Up
A lonely woman living with face blindness discovers her ideal companion in a humanlike hologram fashioned after its brilliant creator
Image Credits- Netflix
My Holo Love
A special effects make-up artist, scarred by past relationships, finds herself unexpectedly falling for a robot designed to be the perfect partner
Image Credits- SBS
My Absolute Boyfriend
Three driven women, each with their own competitive edge and life philosophies, harness their expertise to dominate the web portal industry
Search: WWW
Image Credits- tvN
After a brutal assault leaves a young heir in a coma, his determined mother refuses to let him lose his place in the family fortune. Hence, she creates a robot to stand in for him
Image credits- KBS
Are You Human?
A police detective uncovers the presence of time travelers during a murder investigation
Alice
Image Credits- SBS
Click Here
In a world where an app notifies people of nearby admirers, Kim Jojo navigates the complexities of young love while dealing with personal challenges
Love Alarm
Image credits- Netflix