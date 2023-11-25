Heading 3
November 25, 2023
Teen movies to watch
A supernatural romance movie series that chronicles the intense and dramatic love story between a teenage girl, Bella Swan, and a vampire, Edward Cullen
Twilight
A teen romantic comedy that revolves around the secrets and challenges faced by Elle Evans, a high school student, as she runs a kissing booth and navigates complex relationships
The Kissing Booth
This comedy takes a hilarious look at high school cliques and the life of a new student, Cady Heron, who navigates the treacherous waters of girl world
Mean Girls
Based on the novel by Stephen Chbosky, this film delves into the life of a shy high school freshman, Charlie, as he discovers friendship and self-identity
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
A heartwarming and tear-jerking love story between two teenagers, Hazel and Gus, who meet at a cancer support group
The Fault in Our Stars
Ellen Page plays Juno MacGuff, a quirky teenager facing an unplanned pregnancy and the challenges that come with it
Juno
A critically acclaimed film that explores the complex relationship between a high school senior and her mother as she prepares to leave for college
Lady Bird
A modern adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma, this film follows the glamorous and witty Cher Horowitz as she navigates her Beverly Hills high school
Clueless
Easy A
Emma Stone stars in this modern-day take on The Scarlet Letter, as high school student Olive Penderghast, who pretends to be promiscuous to boost her social status
This charming romantic comedy follows Lara Jean Covey as her secret love letters are mysteriously sent to her past crushes, leading to unexpected romantic twists
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
A realistic portrayal of young love and self-discovery as a high school senior, Sutter Keely, meets a shy, introverted girl named Aimee Finecky
The Spectacular Now
A heartwarming yet tear-jerking love story between the popular, rebellious Landon and the sweet and devout Jamie
A Walk to Remember
