Pujya Doss

November 3, 2023

Entertainment

Teenage heartthrob
K-drama actors 

Song Kang is a rising star in the K-drama world, known for his boyish good looks and his ability to play both sweet and charming characters

IMAGE: JTBC

Song Kang

Nam Joo Hyuk is a model-turned-actor who has quickly become one of the most popular K-drama actors of his generation. He is known for his tall stature, handsome features, and athletic build

Image: Disney+

Nam Joo Hyuk

Cha Eun-woo is a member of the K-pop group Astro and is also a popular actor. He is known for his ethereal good looks and his charming personality

Image: Fantagio

Cha Eun-woo

Lee Do Hyun is a rising actor who is known for his chameleon-like ability to transform into different roles. He is also known for his intense gaze and his brooding good looks

Image: tvN

Lee Do Hyun

Ahn Hyo Seop is a Canadian-Korean actor who is known for his tall stature, good looks, and deep voice. He is also known for his ability to play both comedic and serious roles

Image: tvN

Ahn Hyo Seop

Rowoon is a member of the K-pop group SF9 and is also a popular actor. He is known for his tall stature, handsome features, and his gentle personality

Image: JTBC

Rowoon

Kim Young Dae is a rising actor who is known for his good looks and his charming personality. He is also known for his ability to play both comedic and serious roles

Image: tvN

Kim Young Dae

Choi Hyun Wook is a rising actor who is known for his boyish good looks and his athletic build. He is also known for his ability to play both sweet and charming characters

Image: tvN

Choi Hyun Wook

Hwang In Youp is a model-turned-actor who has quickly become one of the most popular K-drama actors of his generation. He is known for his tall stature, handsome features, and his brooding good looks

Image: tvN

Hwang In Youp

Kim Min Kyu is a rising actor who is known for his good looks and his charming personality. He is also known for his ability to play both comedic and serious roles

Image: KBS2

Kim Min Kyu

