Teenage heartthrob
K-drama actors
Song Kang is a rising star in the K-drama world, known for his boyish good looks and his ability to play both sweet and charming characters
IMAGE: JTBC
Song Kang
Nam Joo Hyuk is a model-turned-actor who has quickly become one of the most popular K-drama actors of his generation. He is known for his tall stature, handsome features, and athletic build
Image: Disney+
Nam Joo Hyuk
Cha Eun-woo is a member of the K-pop group Astro and is also a popular actor. He is known for his ethereal good looks and his charming personality
Image: Fantagio
Cha Eun-woo
Lee Do Hyun is a rising actor who is known for his chameleon-like ability to transform into different roles. He is also known for his intense gaze and his brooding good looks
Image: tvN
Lee Do Hyun
Ahn Hyo Seop is a Canadian-Korean actor who is known for his tall stature, good looks, and deep voice. He is also known for his ability to play both comedic and serious roles
Image: tvN
Ahn Hyo Seop
Rowoon is a member of the K-pop group SF9 and is also a popular actor. He is known for his tall stature, handsome features, and his gentle personality
Image: JTBC
Rowoon
Kim Young Dae is a rising actor who is known for his good looks and his charming personality. He is also known for his ability to play both comedic and serious roles
Image: tvN
Kim Young Dae
Choi Hyun Wook is a rising actor who is known for his boyish good looks and his athletic build. He is also known for his ability to play both sweet and charming characters
Image: tvN
Choi Hyun Wook
Hwang In Youp is a model-turned-actor who has quickly become one of the most popular K-drama actors of his generation. He is known for his tall stature, handsome features, and his brooding good looks
Image: tvN
Hwang In Youp
Kim Min Kyu is a rising actor who is known for his good looks and his charming personality. He is also known for his ability to play both comedic and serious roles
Image: KBS2
Kim Min Kyu