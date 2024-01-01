Teenage heartthrob K-drama actors of 2024
Pujya Doss
Image: JTBC
Song Kang
Song Kang is a rising star in the K-drama world, known for his boyish good looks and his ability to play both sweet and charming characters
Nam Joo Hyuk is a model-turned-actor who has quickly become one of the most popular K-drama actors of his generation. He is known for his tall stature, handsome features, and athletic build
Image: Disney+
Nam Joo Hyuk
Cha Eun-woo is a member of the K-pop group Astro and is also a popular actor. He is known for his ethereal good looks and his charming personality
Image: Fantagio
Cha Eun-woo
Lee Do Hyun is a rising actor who is known for his chameleon-like ability to transform into different roles. He is also known for his intense gaze and his brooding good looks
Image: tvN
Lee Do Hyun
Ahn Hyo Seop is a Canadian-Korean actor who is known for his tall stature, good looks, and deep voice. He is also known for his ability to play both comedic and serious roles
Image: tvN
Ahn Hyo Seop
Rowoon is a member of the K-pop group SF9 and is also a popular actor. He is known for his tall stature, handsome features, and his gentle personality
Image: JTBC
Rowoon
Kim Young Dae is a rising actor who is known for his good looks and his charming personality. He is also known for his ability to play both comedic and serious roles
Kim Young Dae
Image: tvN
Choi Hyun Wook is a rising actor who is known for his boyish good looks and his athletic build. He is also known for his ability to play both sweet and charming characters
Image: tvN
Choi Hyun Wook
Hwang In Youp is a model-turned-actor who has quickly become one of the most popular K-drama actors of his generation. He is known for his tall stature, handsome features, and his brooding good looks
Hwang In Youp
Image: tvN
Click Here
Kim Min Kyu is a rising actor who is known for his good looks and his charming personality. He is also known for his ability to play both comedic and serious roles
Kim Min Kyu
Image: KBS2