Teenage heartthrob K-drama actresses
From Spring Waltz to Brilliant Legacy, Han Hyo Joo enchants with irresistible charm, gracing screens with her dazzling breakout performances.
Image: tvN
Han Hyo Joo
Model turned global Hallyu sensation, Song Hye Kyo captivates hearts worldwide, radiating K-drama magic on screen.
Image: tvN
Song Hye Kyo
Mesmerizing as a top K-pop solo artist, IU steals hearts harmonizing 'I and You' with her music under the stage name IU.
IU
Image: tvN
From online shopping model to K-drama royalty, Suzy's star potential shines from Superstar K to sought-after actress status.
Bae Suzy
Image: Netflix
Known as the "Nation's Little Sister," Kim So Hyun's journey from child actress to leading roles is enchanting.
Kim So Hyun
Image: tvN
Iconic from My Sassy Girl to My Love from the Stars, Jun Ji Hyun leaves an indelible mark on K-drama history.
Jun Ji Hyun
Image: tvN
Overnight sensation from successful model to K-drama fame in Okay, That's Love, making hearts flutter.
Lee Sung Kyung
Image: tvN
Shining in hit films like Scandal Makers, Park Bo Young earns a special place in K-drama hearts.
Park Bo Young
Image: tvN
Acclaimed child actress Kim Yoo Jung captivates with talent, amassing awards and charming viewers across South Korea.
Kim Yoo Jung
Image: SBS