Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

Entertainment

Teenage heartthrob K-drama actresses

From Spring Waltz to Brilliant Legacy, Han Hyo Joo enchants with irresistible charm, gracing screens with her dazzling breakout performances.

Image: tvN

Han Hyo Joo

Model turned global Hallyu sensation, Song Hye Kyo captivates hearts worldwide, radiating K-drama magic on screen. 

Image: tvN

Song Hye Kyo

Mesmerizing as a top K-pop solo artist, IU steals hearts harmonizing 'I and You' with her music under the stage name IU.

IU

Image: tvN

From online shopping model to K-drama royalty, Suzy's star potential shines from Superstar K to sought-after actress status. 

Bae Suzy

Image: Netflix

Known as the "Nation's Little Sister," Kim So Hyun's journey from child actress to leading roles is enchanting.

Kim So Hyun

Image: tvN

Iconic from My Sassy Girl to My Love from the Stars, Jun Ji Hyun leaves an indelible mark on K-drama history. 

Jun Ji Hyun

Image: tvN

From music video debut to Stairway to Heaven, Park Shin Hye showcases K-drama star quality through formal training. 

Park Shin Hye

Image: JTBC

Overnight sensation from successful model to K-drama fame in Okay, That's Love, making hearts flutter. 

Lee Sung Kyung

Image: tvN

Shining in hit films like Scandal Makers, Park Bo Young earns a special place in K-drama hearts. 

Park Bo Young

Image: tvN

Acclaimed child actress Kim Yoo Jung captivates with talent, amassing awards and charming viewers across South Korea. 

Kim Yoo Jung

Image: SBS

