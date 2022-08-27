Heading 3
Tejasswi to Mouni : TV stars in pantsuits
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
AUGUST 28, 2022
Image source-Ankita Lokhande instagram
Pavitra Rishta actress looks fabulous in white lace top with white blazer and flared trousers. She paired it with white heels and pink lipstick
Ankita Lokhande
Image source-Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in a blue long blazer with blue fitted trousers. She paired the look with golden stylish earrings
Tejasswi Prakash
Image source-Mouni Roy instagram
The Brahmastra actress looks sizzling in black oversized blazer and loose fit trousers. She paired the look with kohl eyes and open hair
Mouni Roy
Image source-Divyanka Tripathi instagram
Divyanka Tripathi sported a stunning black corset top with black blazer and cropped trousers for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 event
Divyanka Tripathi
Image source-Erica Fernandes instagram
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress looked fabulous in sky blue oversized pantsuit
Erica Fernandes
Image source-Surbhi Chandna instagram
Sherdil Shergill actor sported a casual style purple and green pantsuit. She paired it with green lace corset top
Surbhi Chandna
Image source-Hina Khan instagram
Bigg Boss 13 fame Hina Khan looks like a power lady in a gorgeous floral printed pantsuit. She paired it with black heels and sunglasses
Hina Khan
Image source-Rubina Dilaik instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is winning hearts with her foil print pantsuit look. She paired it with a stylish silver choker necklace
Rubina Dilaik
Image source- Nia Sharma instagram
Nia Sharma raised the temperature in the black low cut crop top and stylish black pantsuit. Her look is astounding and she paired the suit with golden chain
Nia Sharma
Image source-Shweta Tiwari instagram
Begusarai actress Shweta Tiwari looks fashionable and elegant in peach pantsuit. It has intricate golden embroidery work on the blazer
Shweta Tiwari
