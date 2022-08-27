Heading 3

Tejasswi to Mouni : TV stars in pantsuits

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

AUGUST 28, 2022

Image source-Ankita Lokhande instagram

Pavitra Rishta actress looks fabulous in white lace top with white blazer and flared trousers. She paired it with white heels and pink lipstick

    Ankita Lokhande

Image source-Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in a blue long blazer with blue fitted trousers. She paired the look with golden stylish earrings

    Tejasswi Prakash

Image source-Mouni Roy instagram

The Brahmastra actress looks sizzling in black oversized blazer and loose fit trousers. She paired the look with kohl eyes and open hair

    Mouni Roy

Image source-Divyanka Tripathi instagram 

Divyanka Tripathi sported a stunning black corset top with black blazer and cropped trousers for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 event

   Divyanka Tripathi

Image source-Erica Fernandes instagram

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress looked fabulous in sky blue oversized pantsuit

    Erica Fernandes

Image source-Surbhi Chandna instagram 

Sherdil Shergill actor sported a casual style purple and green pantsuit. She paired it with green lace corset top

   Surbhi Chandna

Image source-Hina Khan instagram

Bigg Boss 13 fame Hina Khan looks like a power lady in a gorgeous floral printed pantsuit. She paired it with black heels and sunglasses

     Hina Khan

Image source-Rubina Dilaik instagram

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is winning hearts with her foil print pantsuit look. She paired it with a stylish silver choker necklace

     Rubina Dilaik

Image source- Nia Sharma instagram

Nia Sharma raised the temperature in the black low cut crop top and stylish black pantsuit. Her look is astounding and she paired the suit with golden chain

   Nia Sharma

Image source-Shweta Tiwari instagram

Begusarai actress Shweta Tiwari looks fashionable and elegant in peach pantsuit. It has intricate golden embroidery work on the blazer

    Shweta Tiwari

