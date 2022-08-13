Heading 3
Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 looks
Arushi Srivastava
AUGUST 13, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a red lehenga. She is in the get-up of Kiara in Naagin 6
Traditional attire
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The actress flaunts her fit physique in this shimmery blouse and golden skirt. She paired the look with golden bangles on both hands
Golden naagin look
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
In the picture, Tejasswi Prakash looks gorgeous in a red gown with a slit. She completed the look with a red hat
Stylish Kiara
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The actress looks charming in this magenta saree with a black backless blouse. The saree has beautiful borders and the golden jhumkas accentuated her look
Magenta saree
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The Naagin 6 actress sported a white lehenga for the festive look. She wore an embroidered pink blouse and a sheer dupatta. She accessorised the look with studded bangles
Holi look
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Here, the actress is seen in her most ferocious look as she sports a golden naagin costume with matching earrings, nose ring and head accessories
Vengeful Naagin
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Tejasswi Prakash looks ravishing in the red bridal attire. She sported a broad kundan work choker along with earrings and maang teeka
Bridal look
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
In the early episodes of the show, the actress donned a simple look with a plain yellow suit along with a long braid
Simple Pratha
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The actress’ expression in this picture is captivating. She sported gota work blouse and golden skirt. Her makeup is flawless and her eyes look gorgeous
Sizzling look
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash looks pretty in the white floral print suit. She paired it with silver earrings and silver footwear
Basic ethnic wear
