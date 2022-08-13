Heading 3

Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 looks

Arushi Srivastava

AUGUST 13, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a red lehenga. She is in the get-up of Kiara in Naagin 6

   Traditional attire 

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The actress flaunts her fit physique in this shimmery blouse and golden skirt. She paired the look with golden bangles on both hands

  Golden naagin look

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

In the picture, Tejasswi Prakash looks gorgeous in a red gown with a slit. She completed the look with a red hat

  Stylish Kiara

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The actress looks charming in this magenta saree with a black backless blouse. The saree has beautiful borders and the golden jhumkas accentuated her look

   Magenta saree

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The Naagin 6 actress sported a white lehenga for the festive look. She wore an embroidered pink blouse and a sheer dupatta. She accessorised the look with studded bangles

   Holi look

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Here, the actress is seen in her most ferocious look as she sports a golden naagin costume with matching earrings, nose ring and head accessories

   Vengeful Naagin

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Tejasswi Prakash looks ravishing in the red bridal attire. She sported a broad kundan work choker along with earrings and maang teeka

   Bridal look

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

In the early episodes of the show, the actress donned a simple look with a plain yellow suit along with a long braid

    Simple Pratha

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The actress’ expression in this picture is captivating. She sported gota work blouse and golden skirt. Her makeup is flawless and her eyes look gorgeous

    Sizzling look

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash looks pretty in the white floral print suit. She paired it with silver earrings and silver footwear

   Basic ethnic wear


