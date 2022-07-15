Heading 3

Tejasswi Prakash in stunning co-ords

Arushi Srivastava

July 15, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in the beautiful red co-ord set consisting a blazer, pants and crop top

Red co-ords with blazer 

Video source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The Naagin 6 actress looks cute in the light yellow crop top and joggers as she dances with Nishant Bhat and Karan Kundrra

Dance in Yellow co-ords

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Tejasswi Prakash looks adorable in a bright pink crop top with frill detail on the sleeves and pink bottoms

Pink frill co-ords

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The actress looks snazzy in a checkered top and skirt set. The blouse has a knot detail and there is frill detail at the skirt's lower part. She paired it with green heels and coral earrings

Checkered co-ord set

Video source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Tejasswi sported a casual look with a printed crop top and loose pants with a long shrug

Traditional prints

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Naagin 6 star sported a cool look as she shared pictures in dark blue co-ords. She paired the it with layered chains

Blue co-ords

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The actress looks stylish as she flaunts her curves in the gorgeous brown co-ords. She sported a full-sleeve frill detail top with a frill skirt

Brown with frills

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Bigg Boss 15 winner looks party ready in the gorgeous brown shimmery deep neck crop top and pants with a matching blazer

Shimmery formal set

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The actress looks adorable in the lavender crop top and joggers with a light jacket

Cute lavender outfit

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The stunning actress floored her fans with a denim co-ord set. It is an off-shoulder top with distressed denim pants

    Denim co-ords

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karan Kundrra's casual looks

Click Here