Heading 3
Tejasswi Prakash in stunning co-ords
Arushi Srivastava
July 15, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in the beautiful red co-ord set consisting a blazer, pants and crop top
Red co-ords with blazer
Video source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The Naagin 6 actress looks cute in the light yellow crop top and joggers as she dances with Nishant Bhat and Karan Kundrra
Dance in Yellow co-ords
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Tejasswi Prakash looks adorable in a bright pink crop top with frill detail on the sleeves and pink bottoms
Pink frill co-ords
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The actress looks snazzy in a checkered top and skirt set. The blouse has a knot detail and there is frill detail at the skirt's lower part. She paired it with green heels and coral earrings
Checkered co-ord set
Video source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Tejasswi sported a casual look with a printed crop top and loose pants with a long shrug
Traditional prints
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Naagin 6 star sported a cool look as she shared pictures in dark blue co-ords. She paired the it with layered chains
Blue co-ords
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The actress looks stylish as she flaunts her curves in the gorgeous brown co-ords. She sported a full-sleeve frill detail top with a frill skirt
Brown with frills
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Bigg Boss 15 winner looks party ready in the gorgeous brown shimmery deep neck crop top and pants with a matching blazer
Shimmery formal set
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The actress looks adorable in the lavender crop top and joggers with a light jacket
Cute lavender outfit
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The stunning actress floored her fans with a denim co-ord set. It is an off-shoulder top with distressed denim pants
Denim co-ords
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karan Kundrra's casual looks