Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUne 29, 2023

TejRan’s spunky lookbook 

The Bigg Boss 15 duo looks sizzling as they twin in black outfits. Karan looks cool in a black shirt and Tejasswi is no less in a black strapless dress

 Black burn 

Image: Karan Kundrra’s Instagram 

TejRan stayed true to their styles and welcomed the new year. Teju looked dazzling in a hot pink dress while Karan adorned a black jeans and a blue sweatshirt

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram 

New Year blues 

Tejasswi looks sizzling in this black dress while Karan contrasts her in a beige professional fit. Their accessories are worth noticing 

Cream & Black 

Image: Karan Kundrra’s Instagram 

The power couple looks glamorous in an orange Anarkali and a baby pink sherwani on the auspicious occasion of Diwali

 Diwali Dhamaka

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram 

Birthday bash 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram 

Tejasswi and Karan captured the attention of their fans with their twinning black outfits on Karan’s birthday bash

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

White whirl 

The couple looks adorable in this picture. The Naagin 6 fame looks alluring in a one-shoulder top and white pants and the MTV roadies leader is swooning the fans in this striped suit 

The Bigg Boss 15 winner and the popular host are hitting fashion hard in their respective ethnic outfits 

Ethnic Aesthetics 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram 

TejRan fans were overjoyed when they hosted an episode of Dance Deewane Juniors together. Their funky outfits are fashion goals 

Bike ride 

Image: Karan Kundrra’s Instagram 

Party time 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram 

The star couple looks ready to paint the town red in a silver bodycon dress and a black suit respectively 

Image: Karan Kundrra’s Instagram 

The pair is a sight to behold in a red and black sequin dress and a colorful embroidered blazer as they enjoy their time together 

Shimmer swirls 

