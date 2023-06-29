Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUne 29, 2023
TejRan’s spunky lookbook
The Bigg Boss 15 duo looks sizzling as they twin in black outfits. Karan looks cool in a black shirt and Tejasswi is no less in a black strapless dress
Black burn
Image: Karan Kundrra’s Instagram
TejRan stayed true to their styles and welcomed the new year. Teju looked dazzling in a hot pink dress while Karan adorned a black jeans and a blue sweatshirt
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
New Year blues
Tejasswi looks sizzling in this black dress while Karan contrasts her in a beige professional fit. Their accessories are worth noticing
Cream & Black
Image: Karan Kundrra’s Instagram
The power couple looks glamorous in an orange Anarkali and a baby pink sherwani on the auspicious occasion of Diwali
Diwali Dhamaka
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Birthday bash
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Tejasswi and Karan captured the attention of their fans with their twinning black outfits on Karan’s birthday bash
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
White whirl
The couple looks adorable in this picture. The Naagin 6 fame looks alluring in a one-shoulder top and white pants and the MTV roadies leader is swooning the fans in this striped suit
The Bigg Boss 15 winner and the popular host are hitting fashion hard in their respective ethnic outfits
Ethnic Aesthetics
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
TejRan fans were overjoyed when they hosted an episode of Dance Deewane Juniors together. Their funky outfits are fashion goals
Bike ride
Image: Karan Kundrra’s Instagram
Party time
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
The star couple looks ready to paint the town red in a silver bodycon dress and a black suit respectively
Image: Karan Kundrra’s Instagram
The pair is a sight to behold in a red and black sequin dress and a colorful embroidered blazer as they enjoy their time together
Shimmer swirls
