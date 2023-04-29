Heading 3

Television actresses in a saree 

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

APRIL 29, 2023

Image Helly Shah Instagram 

Helly looks like a vision in this white net drape with a lace border

Helly Shah

Image Ashi Singh Instagram

Ashi opted for a South Indian look with a traditional waistband around saree while her curls made her look gorgeous

Ashi Singh

Image Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy

Mouni looks breathtaking in this brown metallic textured saree

Image Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Surbhi is looking ethereal in this black sequinned digital print outfit

Surbhi Jyoti

Image Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita paired her bright green silk saree with some jewellery and a single strand mangalsutra

Ankita Lokhande

Image Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi looked radiant in a yellow floral print saree 

Shivangi Joshi

Image Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha glows as she wore a green sequin saree styled with dangling earrings.

Disha Parmar

Image- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari giving us hotness alert in this red ruffle saree which is paired with a black embroidered blouse 

Shweta Tiwari

Image Deepshikha Nagpal Instagram

Deepshikha ups the elegance of this stunning royal blue sequined saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse, and accessorised with a maang tikka and earrings

Deepshikha Nagpal

Image Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Urvashi is a head turner  in a perfect metallic look with diamond jewellery to complete her look

Urvashi Dholakia

