Television actresses in a saree
Jiya Surana
APRIL 29, 2023
Image Helly Shah Instagram
Helly looks like a vision in this white net drape with a lace border
Helly Shah
Image Ashi Singh Instagram
Ashi opted for a South Indian look with a traditional waistband around saree while her curls made her look gorgeous
Ashi Singh
Image Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy
Mouni looks breathtaking in this brown metallic textured saree
Image Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi is looking ethereal in this black sequinned digital print outfit
Surbhi Jyoti
Image Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita paired her bright green silk saree with some jewellery and a single strand mangalsutra
Ankita Lokhande
Image Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi looked radiant in a yellow floral print saree
Shivangi Joshi
Image Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha glows as she wore a green sequin saree styled with dangling earrings.
Disha Parmar
Image- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari giving us hotness alert in this red ruffle saree which is paired with a black embroidered blouse
Shweta Tiwari
Image Deepshikha Nagpal Instagram
Deepshikha ups the elegance of this stunning royal blue sequined saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse, and accessorised with a maang tikka and earrings
Deepshikha Nagpal
Image Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Urvashi is a head turner in a perfect metallic look with diamond jewellery to complete her look
Urvashi Dholakia
