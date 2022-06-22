Heading 3
Thalapathy Vijay must-watch movies
It is one of the best movies of Thalapathy Vijay, a classic love story in the late 90s, and his chemistry with Shalini was one of the biggest highlights of the film
Kadhalukku Mariyadhai
Kushi, which starred Vijay and Jyothika is one of the classic romantic films in Tamil. It's a classic and maintained cult following all these years since its release in 2000
Kushi
Vijay tried different genres in his initial years and Friends with Suriya was one such, which hit the audience well. The friendship angle, comedy, and watching two big stars worked well among audiences
Friends
Pokkiri in Telugu and Tamil, needs no introduction. They are one of the best movies South has produced and are still cherished by audiences. Starring Asin, his action-packed avatar was loved by fans
Pokkiri
Ghilli is one such movie that defines Vijay's career as it broke every record at the box office. His chemistry with Trisha and action was top-notch and considered one of his best movies till date
Ghilli
The Tamil remake of 3 Idiots starring Vijay, Jiva and Srikanth impressed audiences as much as the original. He proved that he is a master of all, romance, comedy and action
Nanban
Vijay impressed audiences by choosing this movie, it focused on farmers' suicide and he was widely appreciated for his performance by critics as well
Kaththi
Thuppakki is yet another blockbuster film of Vijay not to be missed. The actor played the role of an Indian Army captain who sets out to eliminate deadly terrorist sleeper cells. The movie went on to collect Rs. 130 crore at the box office
Thuppakki
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and 50% occupant in theaters, Master did wonders in theaters. His go-to attitude as a professor and face off with Vijay Sethupathi was a treat to fans and not to forget the songs, which had the right chord
Master
