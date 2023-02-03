FEB 03, 2023

Aside from being one of the most bankable stars in the South, Thalapathy Vijay is also a complete family man. Married to Sangeetha, he is the father of two kids, a son Jason Sanjay and a daughter Divya Sasha
Thalapathy Vijay: The family man
Image: Jason Sanjay Instagram
The Beast star's elder one, Jason is currently in the United States of America, where he is pursuing a filmmaking course
Star kid Jason Vijay
While Jason always intended to be a part of the entertainment industry, he has now donned the director's cap
Donning director's cap
According to the latest video doing rounds on social media, Jason can be seen helming a short film, along with his classmates at the University
A college project
The clip has created a lot of buzz among the netizens, who are thrilled to see Jason as a director just like his grandfather SA Chandrasekhar
A proud legacy
Meanwhile, there are Thalapathy Vijay fans, who want the star kid to establish himself as a leading actor, just like his father
Like father, like son
Previously, renowned Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren desired to cast Jason Vijay in his upcoming campus film
Debut offer
Although Thalapathy Vijay wanted his son to make his debut with a similar drama, the star kid said no, claiming that he is not ready yet
'Not ready yet'
While Jason is still trying to find his niche, the movie buffs are thrilled to see him join the South film fraternity soon
A loyal fanbase
In the meantime, Thalapathy Vijay will soon commence shooting for the upcoming pan-India drama, Thalapathy 67, which will be made under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj