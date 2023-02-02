FEB 02, 2023
Thalapathy67: Meet the cast of Vijay's next
Image: Lokesh Kanagaraj Twitter
After entertaining the fans with the family drama Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay has collaborated with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a project, tentatively titled Thalapathy67.
Thalapathy Vijay's next
Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram
Trisha has been roped in as the leading lady of the movie. She will be collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay after a long gap of 14 years.
Trisha
The makers welcomed Sanjay Dutt onboard to play the lead antagonist. He earlier proved his acting prowess as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2.
Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram
Sanjay Dutt
Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram
Actor and director Gautham Menon will be facing the camera for Thalapathy67. He will be seen playing a key role in the film.
Gautham Menon
'Action king' of South cinema, Arjun Sarja is playing a pivotal role in this yet-to-be-titled drama.
Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram
Arjun Sarja
Renowned filmmaker Mysskin will be seen essaying a negative role in Thalapathy 67.
Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram
Mysskin
Priya Anand will be working with both Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time in the ambitious venture.
Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram
Priya Anand
The Beast star will be joining forces with senior actor Mansoor Ali Khan in the film. Thalapathy Vijay has admitted that he is a fan of him.
Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram
Mansoor Ali Khan
As per some unconfirmed reports, Mathew Thomas will be seen as the younger version of Thalapathy Vijay's character in the film.
Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram
Mathew Thomas
Well-known choreographer Sandy will be making his acting debut with Thalapathy 67.
Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram
Sandy Master
