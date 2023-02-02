Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 02, 2023

Thalapathy67: Meet the cast of Vijay's next

Image: Lokesh Kanagaraj Twitter

After entertaining the fans with the family drama Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay has collaborated with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a project, tentatively titled Thalapathy67.

Thalapathy Vijay's next

Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram

Trisha has been roped in as the leading lady of the movie. She will be collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay after a long gap of 14 years.

Trisha

The makers welcomed Sanjay Dutt onboard to play the lead antagonist. He earlier proved his acting prowess as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2.

Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram

Sanjay Dutt 

Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram

Actor and director Gautham Menon will be facing the camera for Thalapathy67. He will be seen playing a key role in the film.

Gautham Menon

'Action king' of South cinema, Arjun Sarja is playing a pivotal role in this yet-to-be-titled drama.

Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram

Arjun Sarja

Renowned filmmaker Mysskin will be seen essaying a negative role in Thalapathy 67.

Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram

Mysskin

Priya Anand will be working with both Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time in the ambitious venture.

Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram

Priya Anand

The Beast star will be joining forces with senior actor Mansoor Ali Khan in the film. Thalapathy Vijay has admitted that he is a fan of him.

Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram

Mansoor Ali Khan

As per some unconfirmed reports, Mathew Thomas will be seen as the younger version of Thalapathy Vijay's character in the film.

Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram

Mathew Thomas

Well-known choreographer Sandy will be making his acting debut with Thalapathy 67.

Image: Seven Screen Studio Instagram

Sandy Master

