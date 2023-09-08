Thank You For Coming Trailer & Starcast

The newest entrant in the genre of 'chick flicks' has been Thank You For Coming. It's all about a woman who explores love and pleasure and explored female desires for a romantic relationship and joy
Genre
Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram
The trailer for Thank You For Coming was recently released. It introduces the viewers to a gorgeous group of talented divas, including Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer promises an enjoyable ride filled with laughter and humor
Trailer
Video: Anil Kapoor's Instagram
Like a few other films, the Thank You For Coming trailer will be played with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in the theaters
Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram
Trailer With Jawan
Thank You For Coming revolves around Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) who leads a chaotic life. Despite being in her thirties, she is single and so wishes to find her true love. Her besties, on the other hand, make things easier for Kanika
Story
Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram
Star Cast
Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram
Thank You For Coming boasts of an ensemble cast. Bhumi Pednekar plays Kanika Kapoor, a woman in thirties, in the film. Interestingly, the upcoming chick flick also stars a few social media influencers, including Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh
The drama also features Shehnaaz Gill portraying a cheerful character. She will ensure a more colorful and playful experience for the audience. Further, it features Natasha Rastogi, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, and many others
Shehnaaz Gill
Video: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
The upcoming chick flick also has Anil Kapoor making a cameo appearance. The actor is also one of the producers bankrolling the film
Anil Kapoor
Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram
After Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor is back to chick flick with Thank You For Coming. While she serves as the producer along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film has been helmed by her husband, Karan Boolani. It marks his directorial debut in the industry
Makers
Image: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram
Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming is all set to be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2023
Toronto Film Festival
Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram
Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, Thank You For Coming will be released on October 6, 2023 in the theaters