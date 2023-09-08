Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 08, 2023

Thank You For Coming Trailer & Starcast

The newest entrant in the genre of 'chick flicks' has been Thank You For Coming. It's all about a woman who explores love and pleasure and explored female desires for a romantic relationship and joy

 Genre

Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram 

The trailer for Thank You For Coming was recently released. It introduces the viewers to a gorgeous group of talented divas, including Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer promises an enjoyable ride filled with laughter and humor

Trailer

Video: Anil Kapoor's Instagram 

Like a few other films, the Thank You For Coming trailer will be played with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in the theaters

Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram 

Trailer With Jawan

Thank You For Coming revolves around Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) who leads a chaotic life. Despite being in her thirties, she is single and so wishes to find her true love. Her besties, on the other hand, make things easier for Kanika

 Story

Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Star Cast

Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram 

Thank You For Coming boasts of an ensemble cast. Bhumi Pednekar plays Kanika Kapoor, a woman in thirties, in the film. Interestingly, the upcoming chick flick also stars a few social media influencers, including Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh

The drama also features Shehnaaz Gill portraying a cheerful character. She will ensure a more colorful and playful experience for the audience. Further, it features Natasha Rastogi, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, and many others

Shehnaaz Gill

Video: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

The upcoming chick flick also has Anil Kapoor making a cameo appearance. The actor is also one of the producers bankrolling the film

 Anil Kapoor

Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram 

After Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor is back to chick flick with Thank You For Coming. While she serves as the producer along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film has been helmed by her husband, Karan Boolani. It marks his directorial debut in the industry

Makers

Image: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram 

Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming is all set to be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2023

Toronto Film Festival

Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram 

Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, Thank You For Coming will be released on October 6, 2023 in the theaters

Release Date

Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here