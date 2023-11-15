Heading 3
November 15, 2023
Thanksgiving movies to watch
Woody Allen's film weaves the lives, loves, and relationships of three sisters through Thanksgiving gatherings over two years
Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
Join Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang as they navigate the challenges of hosting their own Thanksgiving feast in this beloved animated classic
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)
Directed by Jodie Foster, this film delves into the ups and downs of a family gathering for Thanksgiving, highlighting the chaos and love that come with it
Home for the Holidays (1995)
Katie Holmes leads this indie gem about a young woman attempting to host Thanksgiving dinner for her estranged family, resulting in a heartfelt journey of reconciliation
Pieces of April (2003)
Al Pacino's Oscar-winning performance shines in this story of a blind, retired Army officer and a young student who embarks on an unforgettable Thanksgiving weekend
Scent of a Woman (1992)
For family-friendly fun, join two turkeys on a time-travel adventure to change the menu for the first Thanksgiving in this entertaining and quirky animated film
Free Birds (2013)
Ed O'Neill stars in this comedic road trip movie about a man's unconventional journey to bring a young boy home from boarding school for Thanksgiving
Dutch (1991)
A romantic comedy film that follows the story of two strangers who agree to be each other's holidates for various holidays throughout the year, with unexpected and humorous consequences
Holidate (2020)
The Big Chill (1983)
A drama-comedy that reunites old friends for a funeral but also includes a Thanksgiving dinner scene filled with reflection and nostalgia
While not centered on Thanksgiving, this comedy takes place during the holiday season and features a rivalry between two grumpy old neighbors
Grumpy Old Men (1993)
