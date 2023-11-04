Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 04, 2023
The 10 best F.R.I.E.N.D.S couples
After a turbulent on-again-off-again relationship Rachel finally found her lobster
Rachel and Ross
Image: Imdb
These friends turned lovers turned out to be made for each other
Monica and Chandler
Image: Imdb
Phoebe finally gets her perfect family with Mike, needless to say, her missed match double date took off incredibly
Phoebe and Mike
Image: Imdb
Despite having an adorable connection, the couple gave up their relationship for a different vision of their future
Monica and Richard Burke
Image Source: Friends's Instagram
Kathy's association with Joey complicates the couple's relationship, but they soon realize their feelings for each other. Unfortunately, jealousy and infidelity don't let it work out
Chandler and Kathy
Image: Imdb
This underrated couple has everything required for a healthy relationship however, they can't get out of their friend zone
Joey and Rachel
Image Source: Friends's Instagram
Everything was going pretty well between these two until David has to end their relationship for a research opportunity in Minsk
David and Phoebe
Image: Imdb
Ross chose his longtime crush Rachel over his girlfriend Julie, despite having a sweet start with her
Ross and Julie
Image: Imdb
Monica and Ross's parents have a healthy and loving relationship spanning throughout the series
Jack and Judy Geller
Image: Imdb
Carol, Ross's first wife ended their marriage to be with Susan. Despite having small screen timing, this couple has the most long-lasting relationship ever
Carol and Susan
Image: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.