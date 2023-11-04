Heading 3

The 10 best F.R.I.E.N.D.S couples

After a turbulent on-again-off-again relationship Rachel finally found her lobster 

Rachel and Ross

Image: Imdb 

These friends turned lovers turned out to be made for each other 

Monica and Chandler

Image: Imdb 

Phoebe finally gets her perfect family with Mike, needless to say, her missed match double date took off incredibly   

Phoebe and Mike

Image: Imdb 

Despite having an adorable connection, the couple gave up their relationship for a different vision of their future 

Monica and Richard Burke

Image Source: Friends's Instagram 

Kathy's association with Joey complicates the couple's relationship, but they soon realize their feelings for each other. Unfortunately, jealousy and infidelity don't let it work out 

Chandler and Kathy

Image: Imdb 

This underrated couple has everything required for a healthy relationship however, they can't get out of their friend zone 

Joey and Rachel 

Image Source: Friends's Instagram 

Everything was going pretty well between these two until David has to end their relationship for a research opportunity in Minsk

David and Phoebe

Image: Imdb 

Ross chose his longtime crush Rachel over his girlfriend Julie, despite having a sweet start with her

Ross and Julie 

Image: Imdb 

Monica and Ross's parents have a healthy and loving relationship spanning throughout the series 

Jack and Judy Geller

Image: Imdb 

Carol, Ross's first wife ended their marriage to be with Susan. Despite having small screen timing, this couple has the most long-lasting relationship ever

Carol and Susan

Image: Imdb 

