Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 03, 2023

Entertainment

The 10 best K-dramas of 2023 so far

A suspenseful thriller about two detectives who team up to investigate a series of serial killings.

Bloodhounds

Image: Netflix

The third season of the popular medical drama, starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Min-jae.

Dr. Romantic 3 

Image: SBS TV

A heartwarming romantic comedy about a former athlete and a math tutor who fall in love.

Crash Course in Romance 

Image: tvN

A slice-of-life drama about a woman who takes a day off from her busy life and goes on an adventure.

One Day Off 

Image: Viki

A political drama about a woman who disguises herself as a man to seek revenge on those who ruined her life.

Queen of the Mask

Image: Channel A

The sequel to the popular revenge drama, starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun.

The Glory Part 2 

Image: Netflix

A political thriller about a woman who becomes a kingmaker and helps politicians win elections.

Image: Netflix

Queenmaker

The sequel to the popular crime drama, starring Choi Min-sik and Son Suk-ku.

Image: Disney+ Hotstar

Big Bet Part 2

A historical drama about two childhood friends who become rivals in the political arena.

Oasis

Image: KBS2

A romantic comedy about a doctor and a lawyer who fall in love while working together on a case.

Call It Love

Image: Disney+ Hotstar

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here