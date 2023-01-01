The 10 best K-dramas of 2023 so far
A suspenseful thriller about two detectives who team up to investigate a series of serial killings.
Bloodhounds
Image: Netflix
The third season of the popular medical drama, starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Min-jae.
Dr. Romantic 3
Image: SBS TV
A heartwarming romantic comedy about a former athlete and a math tutor who fall in love.
Crash Course in Romance
Image: tvN
A slice-of-life drama about a woman who takes a day off from her busy life and goes on an adventure.
One Day Off
Image: Viki
A political drama about a woman who disguises herself as a man to seek revenge on those who ruined her life.
Queen of the Mask
Image: Channel A
The sequel to the popular revenge drama, starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun.
The Glory Part 2
Image: Netflix
A political thriller about a woman who becomes a kingmaker and helps politicians win elections.
Image: Netflix
Queenmaker
The sequel to the popular crime drama, starring Choi Min-sik and Son Suk-ku.
Image: Disney+ Hotstar
Big Bet Part 2
A historical drama about two childhood friends who become rivals in the political arena.
Oasis
Image: KBS2
A romantic comedy about a doctor and a lawyer who fall in love while working together on a case.
Call It Love
Image: Disney+ Hotstar