The 10 Most Fashion Forward K-dramas

Witness Kang Mi-rae's fashion metamorphosis from baggy ensembles to chic styles, as she boldly embraces her true beauty and sets trends ablaze, making it a must-watch for Trendy Fashion geeks
Prepare for a sartorial extravaganza! Vice President Lee Young-joon's impeccable suits and Secretary Kim Mi-so's breathtaking elegant dresses offer a visual feast for Trendy Fashion geeks
Image: tvN
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Delve into the stylish dichotomy of Sung Duk-mi's secret fangirl life and her chic professional image as an art curator, creating a hilarious and fashionable double life, perfect for Trendy Fashion geeks
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
Join aspiring actors and models navigating the cutthroat entertainment world, showcasing trendy streetwear and high-fashion looks that will captivate the hearts of Trendy Fashion geeks
Image: tvN
Record of Youth
Immerse yourself in the competitive lives of fashion designers and models vying for success and love, surrounded by stunning outfits and runway shows, a true spectacle for Trendy Fashion geeks
Image: MBC
My Runway
Follow a diverse cast, from college students to entrepreneurs, as they effortlessly rock trendy casual wear and business attire, making "Start-Up" a go-to for Trendy Fashion geeks
Image: tvN
Start-Up
Step into a mesmerizing webtoon world where characters' attire reflects a fantastical yet stylish reality, providing a unique and visually appealing experience for Trendy Fashion geeks
W: Two Worlds
Image: MBC
Witness the romantic whirlwind and stylish evolution of a childhood friend from an "ugly duckling" to a fashion magazine editor, making it a charming pick for Trendy Fashion geeks
Image: MBC
She Was Pretty
Experience the fashionable off-duty looks and trendy casual wear of doctors in this slice-of-life drama, proving that even medical professionals can be stylish for Trendy Fashion geeks
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
This heartwarming rom-com proves that strength, athleticism, and style can coexist seamlessly, making it an inspirational watch for Trendy Fashion geeks