The 10 Most Influential K-pop Solo Artists
A versatile pop artist blending genres seamlessly, from rap to R&B, with electrifying stage presence
Image: YG Entertainment
CL
The original K-pop queen, known for boldness, infectious hits, and inspiring global fandom
Image: Queen's Company
Lee Hyori
Beloved soloist, renowned for powerful vocals, emotive ballads, and honest songwriting
Taeyeon
Image: SM Entertainment
Provocative icon breaking norms with catchy tunes and daring style, setting trends in K-pop
HyunA
Image: P NATION
Fashion-forward, eclectic musical innovator and global influencer pushing K-pop boundaries with experimental sounds
G-Dragon
Image: YG Entertainment
Versatile artist and actress, dubbed "Nation's Little Sister," mastering diverse genres from pop to folk
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Rising soloist with charismatic charm, delivering catchy melodies and sleek choreography in sultry performances
Sunmi
Image: MakeUs Entertainment
Multifaceted rapper, producer known for fresh, playful lyrics, and innovative music, shaping K-pop's future
Zico
Image: KOZ Entertainment
Suga's alter ego, delving into raw, honest rap, confronting mental health and societal issues fearlessly
Agust D
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Mesmerizing dancer, captivating with sensual yet powerful solo music and electrifying stage presence
Kai
Image: SM Entertainment