Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Entertainment

The 10 Most Influential K-pop Solo Artists 

A versatile pop artist blending genres seamlessly, from rap to R&B, with electrifying stage presence

Image: YG Entertainment

CL

The original K-pop queen, known for boldness, infectious hits, and inspiring global fandom

Image: Queen's Company

Lee Hyori

Beloved soloist, renowned for powerful vocals, emotive ballads, and honest songwriting

Taeyeon

Image: SM Entertainment

Provocative icon breaking norms with catchy tunes and daring style, setting trends in K-pop

HyunA

Image: P NATION

Fashion-forward, eclectic musical innovator and global influencer pushing K-pop boundaries with experimental sounds

G-Dragon

Image: YG Entertainment

Versatile artist and actress, dubbed "Nation's Little Sister," mastering diverse genres from pop to folk

IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Rising soloist with charismatic charm, delivering catchy melodies and sleek choreography in sultry performances

Sunmi

Image: MakeUs Entertainment

Multifaceted rapper, producer known for fresh, playful lyrics, and innovative music, shaping K-pop's future

Zico

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Suga's alter ego, delving into raw, honest rap, confronting mental health and societal issues fearlessly

Agust D

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Mesmerizing dancer, captivating with sensual yet powerful solo music and electrifying stage presence

Kai

Image: SM Entertainment

