The 10 Most Relatable K-drama Quotes for Everyday Life
In the end, fate and timing do not happen just by coincidence. They are the products of countless earnest choices that make up miraculous moments. Giving up and making decisions without reservation or hesitation.. That is what makes timing.
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Evil always does what it wants without ever stopping. But why is it that virtue always needs to prove itself over and over again?”
Image: tvN
Alchemy of Souls
I treated you the best that I could, so I have no regrets. The person with regrets should be you
Fight My Way
Image: KBS2
I like you whether you're a man or an alien I don't care anymore, I tried getting rid of my feelings, but couldn't so let's go, as far as we can go. let's give it a try
Coffee Prince
Image: MBC
It takes courage to give up too.
Prison Playbook
Image: tvN
Because of you, my life is in chaos. You threw a stone into a calm lake. You must reckon for what you did.”
Chicago Typewriter
Image: tvN
The thing about women is, the most common of women can become a queen, and the most rarefied woman can become a maid – according to how she is treated by the person she loves."
Secret Garden
Image: SBS
Sometimes, the wrong train takes you to the right station.
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
How do you share a happy goodbye with a loved one? It isn’t with sadness or fear. You simply share your happy moments for the last time together
See You in My 19th Life
Image: tvN
There are things you can see more clearly when you’re alone. And it’s not so bad to learn from the loneliness. The less you expect, the calmer your days are. It’s painful to genuinely want something