The 10 Stages of Fangirling Over Your Bias

You see them on screen and think, "Hey, they're cute/funny/talented." You might watch a couple of their clips or listen to a song, but that's about it
You start to delve a bit deeper. You watch a few more videos, listen to their discography, and maybe even follow them on social media. You find yourself casually mentioning them to friends or family
The Dabbler
You're down the rabbit hole now! You actively search for information about your bias, watching interviews, reading articles, and joining fan forums. You become a sponge, soaking up every detail about their life and career
The Information Seeker
You can't get enough content! You devour every variety of content you can find - music videos, dance practices, behind-the-scenes clips, live performances. You rewatch everything religiously, memorizing lines and choreography
The Content Consumer
Feeling the need to connect with other fans, you create a social media account dedicated to your bias. You share content, create fan art, and participate in online discussions. You find your online fan community
The Fan Account Creato
You gotta rep your bias! You start collecting everything you can find with their face on it - albums, photocards, clothes, lighsticks. Your room slowly starts to resemble a shrine to your ultimate bias
The Merchandise Magpie
Every online poll or voting competition becomes a mission. You rally your fellow fans and dedicate yourself to making sure your bias wins. Sleep deprivation becomes a badge of honor in the name of supporting your favorite star
The Voting Machine
You simply MUST see them live! You save up money, battle through ticket sales, and travel across continents if necessary. The energy of the concert is electric, and you sing along at the top of your lungs, forever cherishing the memory
The Concert Convert
Inspired by your bias, you delve into creative pursuits. You write fanfiction, compose music, or create artwork dedicated to them. You want to express your love and appreciation through your own creative lens
The Creative Contributor
At this point, your love and admiration for your bias transcends fangirling. You see them as a role model, someone who inspires you to be a better version of yourself. You genuinely wish them happiness and success, always supporting them from afar