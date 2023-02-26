The Ahyeon and BABYMONSTER Debut Buzz
December, 2018: Ahyeon along with Asa auditioned for YG Entertainment and were selected to train under BLACKPINK’s agency
26th February, 2023: YG Entertainment, first officially introduced Ahyeon as a member of BABYMONSTER
March 10, 2023: All 7 members of BABYMONSTER appeared for the last evaluation
April, 2023: Ahyeon went viral when YG Entertainment revealed her video covering Charlie Puth’s hit song Dangerously while competing to debut in their next girl group
11th May 2023: Yang Hyun Suk announced BABYMONSTER as YG’s next girl group, 7 years after BLACKPINK’s debut. In the YouTube premiere, he also introduced all 7 members, Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita
14th May 2023: Swiftly after the group and its line-up’s announcement, BABYMONSTER released their pre-debut track Dream
September 2023: Rumors around Ahyeon’s participation in BABYMONSTER sparked up when her absence was observed by fans at BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK World Tour Grand Finale concert, where the remaining six members marked their presence as fans
September 2023: With rising buzz over Ahyeon’s activities as a BABYMONSTER member, and her notable popularity, a representative from YG clarified to JTBC that Ahyeon continues to be a part of BABYMONSTER’s line-up for debut
November 10, 2023: YG Entertainment announced that BABYMONSTER will debut on 27th November as a seven-member group
November 15, 2023: Numerous reports surfaced online suggesting Ahyeon’s departure from BABYMONSTER, while YG commented that the group will make its much-awaited debut as slated for November 27
November 16, 2023: After much suspicion, YG Entertainment finally revealed that while Ahyeon is a member of BABYMONSTER, she will sit out during the debut activities due to health concerns and the remaining members will be launched as intended
