DECEMBEr 12, 2023

The Best Male Visuals In K-pop Right Now

 BTS's worldwide handsome, Jin, mesmerizes with his ethereal visuals. His striking features and charming smile make him a visual icon, representing the epitome of K-pop beauty

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin (BTS)

Eun-woo's sculpted features and radiant aura define his status as a visual prince. As ASTRO's face, his ethereal charm captivates fans, setting a new standard for visuals

Image:  Fantagio

Cha Eun-woo (ASTRO)

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu is a visual powerhouse with his tall stature and model-like features. His charisma and distinctive looks make him a standout in the K-pop visual landscape

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)

EXO's maknae, Sehun, is a visual sensation. His sharp features and captivating gaze contribute to his status as one of the industry's most handsome idols

Image:  SM Entertainment

Sehun (EXO)

EXO's dancing king, Kai, combines impeccable dance skills with breathtaking visuals. His magnetic stage presence and striking looks make him a true visual maestro

Kai (EXO)

Image:  SM Entertainment

GOT7's Mark exudes cool charisma with his handsome features. His effortlessly chic style and alluring visuals establish him as a fashion-forward and charismatic visual

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Mark Tuan (GOT7)

Vernon of SEVENTEEN charms with his unique visuals. His mixed heritage and distinctive look make him a visual trendsetter, capturing the attention of fans worldwide

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Vernon (SEVENTEEN)

SHINee's Minho is the group's visual heartthrob. His athletic build, charming smile, and suave demeanor contribute to his timeless appeal and visual excellence

Image:  SM Entertainment

Minho (SHINee)

ATEEZ's Yeosang radiates ethereal beauty. With his delicate features and expressive eyes, he captivates fans, adding a unique and artistic dimension to ATEEZ's visual spectrum

Image:  KQ Entertainment

Yeosang (ATEEZ)

BtoB's Minhyuk is a visual charmer with a warm and friendly demeanor. His handsome features and lively personality make him a beloved visual in the K-pop scene

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Minhyuk (BtoB)

