The Best Male Visuals In K-pop Right Now
BTS's worldwide handsome, Jin, mesmerizes with his ethereal visuals. His striking features and charming smile make him a visual icon, representing the epitome of K-pop beauty
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS)
Eun-woo's sculpted features and radiant aura define his status as a visual prince. As ASTRO's face, his ethereal charm captivates fans, setting a new standard for visuals
Image: Fantagio
Cha Eun-woo (ASTRO)
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu is a visual powerhouse with his tall stature and model-like features. His charisma and distinctive looks make him a standout in the K-pop visual landscape
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)
EXO's maknae, Sehun, is a visual sensation. His sharp features and captivating gaze contribute to his status as one of the industry's most handsome idols
Image: SM Entertainment
Sehun (EXO)
EXO's dancing king, Kai, combines impeccable dance skills with breathtaking visuals. His magnetic stage presence and striking looks make him a true visual maestro
Kai (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
GOT7's Mark exudes cool charisma with his handsome features. His effortlessly chic style and alluring visuals establish him as a fashion-forward and charismatic visual
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mark Tuan (GOT7)
Vernon of SEVENTEEN charms with his unique visuals. His mixed heritage and distinctive look make him a visual trendsetter, capturing the attention of fans worldwide
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Vernon (SEVENTEEN)
SHINee's Minho is the group's visual heartthrob. His athletic build, charming smile, and suave demeanor contribute to his timeless appeal and visual excellence
Image: SM Entertainment
Minho (SHINee)
ATEEZ's Yeosang radiates ethereal beauty. With his delicate features and expressive eyes, he captivates fans, adding a unique and artistic dimension to ATEEZ's visual spectrum
Image: KQ Entertainment
Yeosang (ATEEZ)
BtoB's Minhyuk is a visual charmer with a warm and friendly demeanor. His handsome features and lively personality make him a beloved visual in the K-pop scene
Image: Cube Entertainment
Minhyuk (BtoB)