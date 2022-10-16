Heading 3

The Big Bang Theory:

Backstage secrets

Leonard Hofstadter

The lead role of Leonard Hofstadter which was played by Johnny Galecki was initially offered to Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin

Stuart and Howard

Actor Kevin Sussman who played Stuart on the show was initially offered Howard's role which eventually went to Simon Helberg

Kunal Nayyar's Firing

Kunal Nayyar was almost removed from the show where he famously played Raj Koothrappali for all 12 seasons although the creators stood by him

The producers approached Selena Gomez's team “a couple of times" after learning she was a fan of the show and were thinking of casting her as Amy Fowler's step-sister

Selena Gomez

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki had to keep their relationship secret when they were dating because the latter believed their real-life arrangement could "ruin" things for fans

Penny as a robot

While working on the pilot's script, series co-creator Chuck Lorre had thought of turning Penny's character into an actual robot

Harrison Ford Cameo

The famed Season 7 episode which featured cameos by James Earl Jones (Darth Vader) and Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) was rejected by Harrison Ford

Raj's Date

Sandra Bullock was approached to play Raj's date in the 2019 series finale but after her rejection, Sarah Michelle Gellar featured on the episode

Jim Parsons’ exit

Jim Parsons decided to quit the show in 2019. The book reveals that the cast of the sitcom felt "blindsided" by it. The creators also revealed how the cast cried after hearing the news

Mayim Bialik

Jim Parsons who played Sheldon Cooper stood strongly against the idea of writing off Amy's character from the show played by Mayim Bialik

