The Big Bang Theory:
Backstage secrets
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Leonard Hofstadter
The lead role of Leonard Hofstadter which was played by Johnny Galecki was initially offered to Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin
Image: Getty Images
Stuart and Howard
Actor Kevin Sussman who played Stuart on the show was initially offered Howard's role which eventually went to Simon Helberg
Image: Getty Images
Kunal Nayyar's Firing
Kunal Nayyar was almost removed from the show where he famously played Raj Koothrappali for all 12 seasons although the creators stood by him
Image: Getty Images
The producers approached Selena Gomez's team “a couple of times" after learning she was a fan of the show and were thinking of casting her as Amy Fowler's step-sister
Selena Gomez
Image: Getty Images
Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki had to keep their relationship secret when they were dating because the latter believed their real-life arrangement could "ruin" things for fans
Image: Getty Images
Penny as a robot
While working on the pilot's script, series co-creator Chuck Lorre had thought of turning Penny's character into an actual robot
Image: Getty Images
Harrison Ford Cameo
The famed Season 7 episode which featured cameos by James Earl Jones (Darth Vader) and Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) was rejected by Harrison Ford
Image: Getty Images
Raj's Date
Sandra Bullock was approached to play Raj's date in the 2019 series finale but after her rejection, Sarah Michelle Gellar featured on the episode
Image: Getty Images
Jim Parsons’ exit
Jim Parsons decided to quit the show in 2019. The book reveals that the cast of the sitcom felt "blindsided" by it. The creators also revealed how the cast cried after hearing the news
Image: Getty Images
Mayim Bialik
Jim Parsons who played Sheldon Cooper stood strongly against the idea of writing off Amy's character from the show played by Mayim Bialik
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who have been The Voice coaches