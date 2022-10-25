Heading 3

The Bollywood Hottie: Aditya Roy Kapur

Prerna Verma

OCT 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Aditya makes the view even more attractive as he flaunts his chiselled abs while posing on the boat.

Abs or the view?

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Eye candy

Aditya Roy Kapur will get all the girls to swoon with this mirror selfie.

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Gym motivation anyone?

Here’s all the motivation you need for you to hit the gym.

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Desi twist

Aditya looks dapper in a trendy kurta and pyjama.

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Visual treat

A shirtless Aditya looks incredibly hot in this picture.

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur

Sexy back!

Even the sight of Aditya flaunting his back is not bad at all.

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur

Beefed up

Aditya’s bulked-up physique gives major fitness goals in this one.

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur

Fashionable

Aditya Roy Kapur looks beyond stylish in it.

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur

Who’s cuter?

Aditya looks cute in this picture as he poses with an adorable pup.

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur

A smile that will melt your heart

Aditya’s smiling face in this picture will melt your heart instantly.

