The Bollywood Hottie: Aditya Roy Kapur
Prerna Verma
OCT 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Aditya makes the view even more attractive as he flaunts his chiselled abs while posing on the boat.
Abs or the view?
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Eye candy
Aditya Roy Kapur will get all the girls to swoon with this mirror selfie.
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Gym motivation anyone?
Here’s all the motivation you need for you to hit the gym.
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Desi twist
Aditya looks dapper in a trendy kurta and pyjama.
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Visual treat
A shirtless Aditya looks incredibly hot in this picture.
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur
Sexy back!
Even the sight of Aditya flaunting his back is not bad at all.
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur
Beefed up
Aditya’s bulked-up physique gives major fitness goals in this one.
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur
Fashionable
Aditya Roy Kapur looks beyond stylish in it.
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur
Who’s cuter?
Aditya looks cute in this picture as he poses with an adorable pup.
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur
A smile that will melt your heart
Aditya’s smiling face in this picture will melt your heart instantly.