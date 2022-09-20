Heading 3

The charm of Song Joong Ki

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

Song Joong Ki looks like the right man to lead a pack

Leader

Image: News1

His casual style only makes him look all the more adorable

Laid back

Image: News1

Song Joong Ki can rock a suit fabulously well

Dapper

Image: News1

His hairstyle is mostly always neat, as he sticks to a dandy look

Slick

Image: News1

His covered forehead is a refreshing change to his appearance

Fresh

Image: News1

While sticking to monochrome, Song Joong Ki’s change of style is definitely welcome

Chic

Image: News1

Casual

Donning a much more comfortable look, he seems to be at ease

Image: News1

Travel made fun with Song Joong Ki’s comforting style

Airport

Image: News1

It’s as if he was made for wearing blazers and looking handsome in them

Dashing

Image: News1

Fitted to perfection, Song Joong Ki’s smile is the best accessory

Content

