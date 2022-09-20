Heading 3
The charm of Song Joong Ki
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
Song Joong Ki looks like the right man to lead a pack
Leader
Image: News1
His casual style only makes him look all the more adorable
Laid back
Image: News1
Song Joong Ki can rock a suit fabulously well
Dapper
Image: News1
His hairstyle is mostly always neat, as he sticks to a dandy look
Slick
Image: News1
His covered forehead is a refreshing change to his appearance
Fresh
Image: News1
While sticking to monochrome, Song Joong Ki’s change of style is definitely welcome
Chic
Image: News1
Casual
Donning a much more comfortable look, he seems to be at ease
Image: News1
Travel made fun with Song Joong Ki’s comforting style
Airport
Image: News1
It’s as if he was made for wearing blazers and looking handsome in them
Dashing
Image: News1
Fitted to perfection, Song Joong Ki’s smile is the best accessory
Content
