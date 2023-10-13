Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
13 OCTOBER, 2023
The Comeback of Virat Kohli
A son of a lawyer and a housewife, Virat Kohli’s love for cricket began at a young age
Early-life
Virat Kohli started playing for Delhi in various age-group tournaments and his ranks didn’t go unnoticed as he soon debuted in Under-19 Indian cricket team
Rise through ranks
In 2008, Virat Kohli got a chance to play his first international match ODI against Sri Lanka and made his inaugural half-century in the fourth match of the series
International match
With his consistent records, the cricketer became the fastest to score 8,000, 9,000, 10,000 and 11,000 runs in ODI matches
Quick records
Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the Indian-team achieved many wins, including the first test series win in Australia
Captaincy Era
The cricketer was later criticized for continuous bad performance in ODI and IPL matches
Series of Criticism
Off-field, Virat Kohli is known as the best husband. He got married to actress Anushka Sharma and the couple has a beautiful daughter named Vamika Kohli
Personal life
In the last IPL match in Lucknow, the cricketer got into a conflict with Afghanistan cricketer Naveed-ul-Haq
IPL conflict
In the ongoing World Cup match, both the cricketers were shown hugging and talking to each other in between the match
Solving the issue
In the World Cup 2023 match, Virat Kohli is being appreciated for his immense performance against the opposite teams
Comeback
