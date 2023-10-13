Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

13 OCTOBER, 2023

The Comeback of Virat Kohli

A son of a lawyer and a housewife, Virat Kohli’s love for cricket began at a young age

Early-life

Image source- Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat Kohli started playing for Delhi in various age-group tournaments and his ranks didn’t go unnoticed as he soon debuted in Under-19 Indian cricket team

Rise through ranks

Image source- Virat Kohli Instagram

In 2008, Virat Kohli got a chance to play his first international match ODI against Sri Lanka and made his inaugural half-century in the fourth match of the series

International match

Image source- Virat Kohli Instagram

With his consistent records, the cricketer became the fastest to score 8,000, 9,000, 10,000 and 11,000 runs in ODI matches

Quick records

Image source- Virat Kohli Instagram

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the Indian-team achieved many wins, including the first test series win in Australia

Captaincy Era

Image source- Virat Kohli Instagram

The cricketer was later criticized for continuous bad performance in ODI and IPL matches 

Series of Criticism

Image source- Virat Kohli Instagram

Off-field, Virat Kohli is known as the best husband. He got married to actress Anushka Sharma and the couple has a beautiful daughter named Vamika Kohli

Personal life

Image source- Virat Kohli Instagram

In the last IPL match in Lucknow, the cricketer got into a conflict with Afghanistan cricketer Naveed-ul-Haq

Video source- We are Yuva

IPL conflict

In the ongoing World Cup match, both the cricketers were shown hugging and talking to each other in between the match 

Video Source- YouTube

Solving the issue

In the World Cup 2023 match, Virat Kohli is being appreciated for his immense performance against the opposite teams

Image source- Virat Kohli Instagram

Comeback

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here