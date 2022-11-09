The Crown S5: Princess Diana moments

The Crown S5: Princess Diana momentsSurabhi RedkarNOV 09, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesBombshell InterviewPrincess Diana's bombshell interview with Martin Bashir that aired in 1995 will be recreated in The Crown with Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess DianaImage: Getty ImagesRevenge DressAn iconic fashion moment of Princess Diana when she sported the black off-shoulder dress that came to be known as the revenge dress will also be a part of The CrownImage: Getty ImagesItaly TripElizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as Princess Diana and Prince Charles have also shot the royal couple's 1991 Italy trip which was months before their separationImage: Getty ImagesMarriage TalkThe Crown Season 5 also showcases the historic moment when Princess Diana said, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."Image: Getty ImagesBond with SonsThe Crown Season 5 will take a deeper look at Princess Diana's heartwarming bond with sons William and Harry amid her tumultuous marriage with Prince CharlesImage: Getty ImagesThe late Princess of Wales spoke volumes through her fashion and among many looks, the show will also recreate her famous halter dress from her 1995 appearancePrincess Diana's FashionImage: Getty ImagesPaparazzi MomentsPrincess Diana's famous paparazzi click featuring her in a cheetah print bathing suit has also been recreated for The Crown Season 5 by Elizabeth DebickiImage: NetflixDodi FayedThe Crown Season 5 will also introduce Dodi Fayed, with whom Princess Diana was romantically linked. Actor Khalid Abdalla will be essaying the key roleElizabeth DebickiElizabeth Debicki who steps into the role of playing Princess Diana in the fifth season revealed she felt "powerful" sporting the revenge dress on setImage: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesPlaying DianaElizabeth Debicki also recalled her casting as Princess Diana on the show and said, "When Peter actually asked me, I didn't have to give it much thought."THANKS FOR READING NEXT: CFDA Awards Best celebrity looksClick Here