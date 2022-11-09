Heading 3

The Crown S5: Princess Diana moments

Bombshell Interview

Princess Diana's bombshell interview with Martin Bashir that aired in 1995 will be recreated in The Crown with Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana

Revenge Dress

An iconic fashion moment of Princess Diana when she sported the black off-shoulder dress that came to be known as the revenge dress will also be a part of The Crown

Italy Trip

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as Princess Diana and Prince Charles have also shot the royal couple's 1991 Italy trip which was months before their separation

Marriage Talk

The Crown Season 5 also showcases the historic moment when Princess Diana said, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

Bond with Sons

The Crown Season 5 will take a deeper look at Princess Diana's heartwarming bond with sons William and Harry amid her tumultuous marriage with Prince Charles

The late Princess of Wales spoke volumes through her fashion and among many looks, the show will also recreate her famous halter dress from her 1995 appearance

Princess Diana's Fashion

Paparazzi Moments

Princess Diana's famous paparazzi click featuring her in a cheetah print bathing suit has also been recreated for The Crown Season 5 by Elizabeth Debicki

Dodi Fayed

The Crown Season 5 will also introduce Dodi Fayed, with whom Princess Diana was romantically linked. Actor Khalid Abdalla will be essaying the key role

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki who steps into the role of playing Princess Diana in the fifth season revealed she felt "powerful" sporting the revenge dress on set

Playing Diana

Elizabeth Debicki also recalled her casting as Princess Diana on the show and said, "When Peter actually asked me, I didn't have to give it much thought."

