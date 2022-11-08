​​The Crown Season 5: Everything to know

The Crown Season 5: Everything to knowSurabhi RedkarNOV 08, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: NetflixRelease DateThe fifth season of The Crown releases on Netflix on November 9. The Netflix show has been created by Peter Morgan who calls the series a "love letter" to Queen ElizabethImage: Getty ImagesQueen ElizabethThe role of Queen Elizabeth II will be portrayed by actress Imelda Staunton in the series' fifth and sixth seasons following Olivia Colman's stint in the last two seasonsImage: Getty ImagesPrincess DianaAfter Emma Corrin, the role of Princess Diana in Season 5 will be taken over by Elizabeth Debicki as the series follows the story of her and Prince Charles' separationImage: NetflixPrince CharlesDominic West steps into the shoes of Prince Charles with the new season. The show will cover Prince Charles' tumultuous relationship with Princess Diana in the 90sImage: Netflix Prince PhilipThe role of Duke of Edinburgh which was played by Tobias Menzies in Seasons 3 and 4 will be taken over by Jonathan Pryce for the fifth seasonImage: Netflix The fifth season of The Crown will cover Charles and Diana's separation, the latter's explosive TV interview about her marriage, and also the Windsor castle firePlot DetailsImage: Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth's deathThe fifth season of The Crown releases nearly two months after Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96Image: NetflixFinal SeasonIt has been confirmed by the showrunners that The Crown Season 6 will be its final one and it will take the royal family into the early 2000sRevenge DressThe Crown Season 5 covers an important part of Princess Diana's life when she was at the pinnacle of her fame and also recreates her iconic revenge dress momentImage: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesWilliam and Harry The fifth season will include Prince William and Prince Harry's young adult phase as actors Rufus Kampa and Will Powell step into their rolesTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: Celebs who broke up in less than a yearClick Here