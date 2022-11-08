Heading 3

​​The Crown Season 5: Everything to know

NOV 08, 2022

Image: Netflix

Release Date

The fifth season of The Crown releases on Netflix on November 9. The Netflix show has been created by Peter Morgan who calls the series a "love letter" to Queen Elizabeth

Image: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth

The role of Queen Elizabeth II will be portrayed by actress Imelda Staunton in the series' fifth and sixth seasons following Olivia Colman's stint in the last two seasons

Image: Getty Images

Princess Diana

After Emma Corrin, the role of Princess Diana in Season 5 will be taken over by Elizabeth Debicki as the series follows the story of her and Prince Charles' separation

Image: Netflix

Prince Charles

Dominic West steps into the shoes of Prince Charles with the new season. The show will cover Prince Charles' tumultuous relationship with Princess Diana in the 90s

Image: Netflix 

Prince Philip

The role of Duke of Edinburgh which was played by Tobias Menzies in Seasons 3 and 4 will be taken over by Jonathan Pryce for the fifth season

Image: Netflix 

The fifth season of The Crown will cover Charles and Diana's separation, the latter's explosive TV interview about her marriage, and also the Windsor castle fire

Plot Details

Image: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's death

The fifth season of The Crown releases nearly two months after Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96

Image: Netflix

Final Season

It has been confirmed by the showrunners that The Crown Season 6 will be its final one and it will take the royal family into the early 2000s

Revenge Dress

The Crown Season 5 covers an important part of Princess Diana's life when she was at the pinnacle of her fame and also recreates her iconic revenge dress moment

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

William and Harry 

The fifth season will include Prince William and Prince Harry's young adult phase as actors Rufus Kampa and Will Powell step into their roles

