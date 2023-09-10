Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 10, 2023

The exciting star cast of Kalki 2898 AD

After facing multiple debacles post Bahubali 2, pan-India star Prabhas is coming up with a Pan-World film, Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas

Image: Kalki 2898 AD Movie's Instagram

Earlier known as Project K, the film is a big budget futuristic sci-fi project with the touch of Hindu mythology. It will have two parts 

Kalki 2898 AD

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram 

Director Nag Ashwin is helming the mighty project while Vyjayanthi Movies is producing the VFX-heavy film

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram

The Makers

The heavy budget film brings some of the top names together to make it a more grand and hot project 

Starcast

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram 

 Deepika Padukone 

Image: IMDB 

Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead in Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. This is for the first time when the duo is working together

Amitabh Bachchan 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram 

The team signed Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for an important role in the film. After many years, BIG B will be seen in action avatar in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD

Kamal Haasan

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram 

A strong hero is incomplete without a strong villain. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is playing the main antagonist in the film

Moreover, there are some reports which suggest that Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati might have their guest appearances in Kalki Part 1

Cameo 

Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was launched at Comic-Con San Diego in July 2023. It was well received by the audience 

First Glimpse

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram

As of now, no release date has been officially announced, however, there are speculations of the team targeting a Summer 2024 release

 Release Date

Video: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here