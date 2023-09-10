Heading 3
The exciting star cast of Kalki 2898 AD
After facing multiple debacles post Bahubali 2, pan-India star Prabhas is coming up with a Pan-World film, Kalki 2898 AD
Prabhas
Image: Kalki 2898 AD Movie's Instagram
Earlier known as Project K, the film is a big budget futuristic sci-fi project with the touch of Hindu mythology. It will have two parts
Kalki 2898 AD
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram
Director Nag Ashwin is helming the mighty project while Vyjayanthi Movies is producing the VFX-heavy film
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram
The Makers
The heavy budget film brings some of the top names together to make it a more grand and hot project
Starcast
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Image: IMDB
Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead in Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. This is for the first time when the duo is working together
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram
The team signed Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for an important role in the film. After many years, BIG B will be seen in action avatar in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD
Kamal Haasan
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram
A strong hero is incomplete without a strong villain. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is playing the main antagonist in the film
Moreover, there are some reports which suggest that Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati might have their guest appearances in Kalki Part 1
Cameo
Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram
The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was launched at Comic-Con San Diego in July 2023. It was well received by the audience
First Glimpse
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram
As of now, no release date has been officially announced, however, there are speculations of the team targeting a Summer 2024 release
Release Date
Video: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram
