The Glory: Meet the Cast and Characters

Satyaki Mandal

MARCH 29, 2023

Entertainment 

Moon Dong Eun is a teacher seeking revenge on her high school bullies. The Netflix original series is written by Kim Eun Sook and directed by Ahn Gil Ho

The Glory: A Revenge Drama

Image: Netflix

Song Hye Kyo plays Moon Dong Eun, a former victim of school violence who returns to seek revenge as a homeroom teacher

Moon Dong Eun: The Protagonist

Image: Song Hye Kyo’s Instagram

Lee Do Hyun plays Joo Yeo Jeong, a plastic surgeon who teaches Moon Dong Eun how to play Go and becomes the ally in her revenge scheme

Joo Yeo Jeong: The Plastic Surgeon

Image: Lee Do Hyun’s Instagram

Lim Ji Yeon plays Park Yeon Jin, a successful weather presenter who was once the leader of the group that bullied Moon Dong Eun in high school

Park Yeon Jin: The Weather Presenter

Image: Lim Ji Yeon’s Instagram

Yeom Hye Ran plays Kang Hyeon Nam, a woman who is the victim of domestic violence helping Moon Dong Eun as her sleuth in exchange for killing her husband

Kang Hyeon Nam: The Housekeeper

Image: Netflix

Park Sung Hoon plays Jeon Jae Jun, a former bully who is now the colour-blind heir of a country club and still hangs out with his old friends

Jeon Jae Jun: The Country Club Heir

Image: Park Sung Hoon’s Instagram

Jung Sung Il plays Ha Do Yeong, Park Yeon Jin's husband and CEO of Jaepyeong Construction. He unlocks his wife’s Pandora's Box when he falls into Moon Dong Eun's trap

Ha Do Yeong: The Construction CEO

Image: Jung Sung Il’s Instagram

Cha Joo Young plays Choi Hye Jeong, the hidden card in the group of bullies who tries everything in her power to stay relevant

Choi Hye Jeong: The Mysterious Woman

Image: Cha Joo Young Instagram

Kim Hieora plays the daughter of a pastor struggling with drug abuse. She and Park Yeon Jin have been best friends, but will now face Moon Dong Eun's wrath

Lee Sa Ra: The Clever Addict

Image: Kim Hieora Instagram

Son Myeong Oh, played by Kim Gun Woo, was a violent bully in the squad. As an adult, he works for Jeon Jae Jun and gets killed by Park Yeon Jin 

Son Myeong Oh: The Brutal Bully

Image: Kim Gun Woo’s Instagram

