Moon Dong Eun is a teacher seeking revenge on her high school bullies. The Netflix original series is written by Kim Eun Sook and directed by Ahn Gil Ho
The Glory: A Revenge Drama
Image: Netflix
Song Hye Kyo plays Moon Dong Eun, a former victim of school violence who returns to seek revenge as a homeroom teacher
Moon Dong Eun: The Protagonist
Image: Song Hye Kyo’s Instagram
Lee Do Hyun plays Joo Yeo Jeong, a plastic surgeon who teaches Moon Dong Eun how to play Go and becomes the ally in her revenge scheme
Joo Yeo Jeong: The Plastic Surgeon
Image: Lee Do Hyun’s Instagram
Lim Ji Yeon plays Park Yeon Jin, a successful weather presenter who was once the leader of the group that bullied Moon Dong Eun in high school
Park Yeon Jin: The Weather Presenter
Image: Lim Ji Yeon’s Instagram
Yeom Hye Ran plays Kang Hyeon Nam, a woman who is the victim of domestic violence helping Moon Dong Eun as her sleuth in exchange for killing her husband
Kang Hyeon Nam: The Housekeeper
Image: Netflix
Park Sung Hoon plays Jeon Jae Jun, a former bully who is now the colour-blind heir of a country club and still hangs out with his old friends
Jeon Jae Jun: The Country Club Heir
Image: Park Sung Hoon’s Instagram
Jung Sung Il plays Ha Do Yeong, Park Yeon Jin's husband and CEO of Jaepyeong Construction. He unlocks his wife’s Pandora's Box when he falls into Moon Dong Eun's trap
Ha Do Yeong: The Construction CEO
Image: Jung Sung Il’s Instagram
Cha Joo Young plays Choi Hye Jeong, the hidden card in the group of bullies who tries everything in her power to stay relevant
Choi Hye Jeong: The Mysterious Woman
Image: Cha Joo Young Instagram
Kim Hieora plays the daughter of a pastor struggling with drug abuse. She and Park Yeon Jin have been best friends, but will now face Moon Dong Eun's wrath
Lee Sa Ra: The Clever Addict
Image: Kim Hieora Instagram
Son Myeong Oh, played by Kim Gun Woo, was a violent bully in the squad. As an adult, he works for Jeon Jae Jun and gets killed by Park Yeon Jin
Son Myeong Oh: The Brutal Bully
Image: Kim Gun Woo’s Instagram
