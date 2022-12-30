The Glory is a sixteen-episode drama directed by Ahn Gil Ho and written by Kim Eun Sook released on December 30, 2022
The Glory
Source: Netflix
Song Hye Kyo is fiery and adventurous, much like her sign Sagittarius
Song Hye Kyo as Moon Dong Eun
Source: Song Hye Kyo Instagram
Confident Lee Do Hyun is an Aries born on 11 April
Lee Do Hyun as Joo Yeo Jeong
Source: Lee Do Hyun instagram
The young actress’s zodiac sign is Cancer. The main traits of cancer are nurturing, sensitivity, moody and cautious
Lim Ji Yeon as Park Yeon Jin
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
Like every other Aquarius, Park Sung Hoon is also a humanitarian, independent and curious cat
Park Sung Hoon as Jeon Jae Jun
Source: Park Sung Hoon Instagram
Jung Sung II is an Aquarius too and has intense traits of being innovative and progressive
Jung Sung Il as Ha Do Yeong
Source: Jung Sung Il instagram
Like all Pisces, Kim Hieora is intuitive and often relies on her instincts to guide her in life
Kim Hieora as Lee Sa Ra
Source: Kim Hieora Instagram
Geminis often tend to be social butterflies and honest people like Cha Joo Young
Cha Joo Young as Choi Hye Jeong
Source: Cha Joo Young Instagram
Kim Gun Woo is as ambitious and hardworking as any Capricorn can get
Kim Gun Woo
Source: Kim Gun Woo Instagram
Yum Hye Ran is a Scorpio who are known to be fearlessly curious
Yum Hye Ran as Kang Hyeon Nam
Source: Netflix
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations