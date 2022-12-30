Heading 3

the Glory Stars and their Zodiac signs

Sugandha Srivastava

MARCH 22, 2023

Entertainment

The Glory is a sixteen-episode drama directed by Ahn Gil Ho and written by Kim Eun Sook released on December 30, 2022

The Glory

Source: Netflix

Song Hye Kyo is fiery and adventurous, much like her sign Sagittarius

Song Hye Kyo as Moon Dong Eun

Source: Song Hye Kyo Instagram

Confident Lee Do Hyun is an Aries born on 11 April

Lee Do Hyun as Joo Yeo Jeong 

Source: Lee Do Hyun instagram

The young actress’s zodiac sign is Cancer. The main traits of cancer are nurturing, sensitivity, moody and cautious

Lim Ji Yeon as Park Yeon Jin

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

Like every other Aquarius, Park Sung Hoon is also a humanitarian, independent and curious cat

Park Sung Hoon as Jeon Jae Jun

Source: Park Sung Hoon Instagram

Jung Sung II is an Aquarius too and has intense traits of being innovative and progressive 

Jung Sung Il as Ha Do Yeong

Source: Jung Sung Il instagram

Like all Pisces, Kim Hieora is intuitive and often relies on her instincts to guide her in life

Kim Hieora as Lee Sa Ra

Source: Kim Hieora Instagram

Geminis often tend to be social butterflies and honest people like Cha Joo Young

Cha Joo Young as Choi Hye Jeong

Source: Cha Joo Young Instagram

Kim Gun Woo is as ambitious and hardworking as any Capricorn can get

Kim Gun Woo

Source: Kim Gun Woo Instagram

Yum Hye Ran is a Scorpio who are known to be fearlessly curious

Yum Hye Ran as Kang Hyeon Nam

Source:  Netflix

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here