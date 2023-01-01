The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0 Winner List
LE SSERAFIM the 4th gen girl group has won the Breakout Hoobae of the Year among other leading new-gen groups
Breakout Hoobae of the Year
The collaboration of the year, That That by Psy ft. SUGA of BTS won the award for being the most catchy song of the year
Most Katchy Song of the Year
Extraordinary Attorney Woo which is recorded as one of the most loved dramas of the year won the Most Popcorn Worthy Show of the Year from their fans
Most Popcorn Worthy Show of the Year
The most talked about scene from the drama Business Proposal of Kim Min Kyu, the glasses-removing scene was voted as the fantastic scene from the K-dramas ever
FAN-tastic K-drama Scene Stealer
Undoubtedly, the biggest boyband on the planet BTS was voted as the best male squad of the year in 2023 by their fans
Best Male Squad of the Year:
BLACKPINK won the most votes for being the best female squad of the year.
Best Female Squad of the Year
The most-rated drama of the year 2023 Business Proposal lead couple Ahn Hyo Seop- Kim Sejeong won the award for Relationship Goals of the Year
Relationship Goals of the Year
Beomgyu from TXT won the award for being the meme king of the year with his funny and witty interactions with his fans
FAN-tastic Meme King or Queen
The most loved album by the fans is by BTS’ Proof has won the Daebak Album of the Year
Daebak Album of the Year
Lee Min Ho the top male Korean actor has won the title of Best Actor of the Year at The HallyuTalk Awards 2
Best Actor of the Year
Park Eun Bin from Extraordinary Attorney Woo won the best actress award for her amazing acting skills.
Best Actress of the Year
The most-watched variety show by idols award was won by BTS for the show RUN BTS
FAN-tastic K-pop Idol Variety Show
Christmas Tree by BTS’ V from the drama Beloved Summer won the award for the best OST release of the year
Best OST Release of the Year
The fashion icon for being the most stylish K-pop idol for experimenting with various styles was won by BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung
Fashionista of the Year
Click Here
Finally, the HallyTalk Star of the Year was won by the charming idol from the group ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo being the star of the night
HallyuTalk Star of the Year