Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 25, 2023

Entertainment

The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0 Winner List

LE SSERAFIM the 4th gen girl group has won the Breakout Hoobae of the Year among other leading new-gen groups

Breakout Hoobae of the Year

The collaboration of the year, That That by Psy ft. SUGA of BTS won the award for being the most catchy song of the year 

Most Katchy Song of the Year

Extraordinary Attorney Woo which is recorded as one of the most loved dramas of the year won the Most Popcorn Worthy Show of the Year from their fans

 Most Popcorn Worthy Show of the Year

The most talked about scene from the drama Business Proposal of Kim Min Kyu, the glasses-removing scene was voted as the fantastic scene from the K-dramas ever

FAN-tastic K-drama Scene Stealer

Undoubtedly, the biggest boyband on the planet BTS was voted as the best male squad of the year in 2023 by their fans

Best Male Squad of the Year:

BLACKPINK won the most votes for being the best female squad of the year.

Best Female Squad of the Year

The most-rated drama of the year 2023 Business Proposal lead couple Ahn Hyo Seop- Kim Sejeong won the award for Relationship Goals of the Year

Relationship Goals of the Year

Beomgyu from TXT won the award for being the meme king of the year with his funny and witty interactions with his fans

FAN-tastic Meme King or Queen

The most loved album by the fans is by BTS’ Proof has won the Daebak Album of the Year

Daebak Album of the Year

Lee Min Ho the top male Korean actor has won the title of Best Actor of the Year at The HallyuTalk Awards 2

Best Actor of the Year

Park Eun Bin from Extraordinary Attorney Woo won the best actress award for her amazing acting skills. 

Best Actress of the Year

The most-watched variety show by idols award was won by BTS for the show RUN BTS

FAN-tastic K-pop Idol Variety Show

Christmas Tree by BTS’ V from the drama Beloved Summer won the award for the best OST release of the year 

 Best OST Release of the Year

The fashion icon for being the most stylish K-pop idol for experimenting with various styles was won by BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung

 Fashionista of the Year

Finally, the HallyTalk Star of the Year was won by the charming idol from the group ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo being the star of the night

HallyuTalk Star of the Year

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here