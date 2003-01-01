Heading 3

The journey of Lady Superstar Nayanthara

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Twitter

Nayanthara made her acting debut in 2003 with the Mollywood film Manassinakkare. She was seen sharing screen space with Jayaram

Debut movie

Image: Twitter

After Manassinakkare became a success, Nayanthara bagged movies in Tamil and Telugu including Ayya and Lakshmi

Expanding horizons

Image: Twitter

Nayanthara came into the limelight with superstar Rajinikanth's 2005 drama Chandramukhi. She was seen as his love interest in P Vasu's directorial

Coming to the limelight

Image: Twitter

The Lady Superstar's movie trajectory started going down after the news of her relationship with Simbu became public. However, her portrayal as Sita in a Telugu movie turned out to be a turning point

Regaining control

Image: Twitter

She was once again paired up with superstar Rajinikanth in the 2008 drama Kuselan

Kuselan

Image: IMDb

She made an extremely successful comeback in Kollywood with the 2015 romantic comedy titled Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The movie was directed by her now husband Vignesh Shivan

Comeback

Image: IMDb

Following Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Nayanthara cemented her superstar status with movies like Imaikka Nodigal. Her portrayal as the ruthless CBI officer Anjali was appreciated by movie buffs

The Superstar status

Image: Twitter

Continuing her success streak, Nayanthara delivered some blockbuster hits with Rajinikanth in the form of Darbar and Annaatthe

Image: IMDb

In the recent past, the actress starred in hit films movies like Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather

Success streak continues

Image: Instagram

Now, her lineup also looks equally promising with Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, apart from Gold and Connect

Lineup

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Superstar Krishna Icon of Telugu Cinema

Click Here