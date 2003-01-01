Image: Twitter
Nayanthara made her acting debut in 2003 with the Mollywood film Manassinakkare. She was seen sharing screen space with Jayaram
Debut movie
Image: Twitter
After Manassinakkare became a success, Nayanthara bagged movies in Tamil and Telugu including Ayya and Lakshmi
Expanding horizons
Image: Twitter
Nayanthara came into the limelight with superstar Rajinikanth's 2005 drama Chandramukhi. She was seen as his love interest in P Vasu's directorial
Coming to the limelight
Image: Twitter
The Lady Superstar's movie trajectory started going down after the news of her relationship with Simbu became public. However, her portrayal as Sita in a Telugu movie turned out to be a turning point
Regaining control
Image: Twitter
She was once again paired up with superstar Rajinikanth in the 2008 drama Kuselan
Kuselan
Image: IMDb
She made an extremely successful comeback in Kollywood with the 2015 romantic comedy titled Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The movie was directed by her now husband Vignesh Shivan
Comeback
Image: IMDb
Following Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Nayanthara cemented her superstar status with movies like Imaikka Nodigal. Her portrayal as the ruthless CBI officer Anjali was appreciated by movie buffs
The Superstar status
Image: Twitter
Continuing her success streak, Nayanthara delivered some blockbuster hits with Rajinikanth in the form of Darbar and Annaatthe
Image: IMDb
In the recent past, the actress starred in hit films movies like Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather
Success streak continues
Image: Instagram
Now, her lineup also looks equally promising with Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, apart from Gold and Connect
Lineup
