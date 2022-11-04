Heading 3

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

Fringe look

Saba looks adorable in this fringe look.

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

The braided bun

Saba looks royal in this hairstyle and there is not denying this fact.

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

The long curls

Saba looks like a rockstar in this long-curl hairstyle.

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

The pin-straight hair

Saba is a slayer in this simple hairstyle.

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

The curly short hair

Saba nails this short curly hairstyle.

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

The fringe bun

Saba looks super stylish in this trendy look.

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

The boy cut

How can comeone look so good in every hairstyle?

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

The short prim

Saba tried this new hairdo for one of her shows.

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

The red hair

Saba sports this short red hair look and looks funky.

Image: Saba Azad Instagram

Funky hairstyle

Can you all tell the name of this hairstyle donned by Saba?

