Heading 3
The many hairdos of
Saba Azad
Prerna Verma
Nov 04, 2022
Entertainment
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
Fringe look
Saba looks adorable in this fringe look.
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
The braided bun
Saba looks royal in this hairstyle and there is not denying this fact.
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
The long curls
Saba looks like a rockstar in this long-curl hairstyle.
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
The pin-straight hair
Saba is a slayer in this simple hairstyle.
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
The curly short hair
Saba nails this short curly hairstyle.
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
The fringe bun
Saba looks super stylish in this trendy look.
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
The boy cut
How can comeone look so good in every hairstyle?
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
The short prim
Saba tried this new hairdo for one of her shows.
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
The red hair
Saba sports this short red hair look and looks funky.
Click Here
Image: Saba Azad Instagram
Funky hairstyle
Can you all tell the name of this hairstyle donned by Saba?